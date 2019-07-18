County Launches Online Mental Health Service List and Map

By Barrett Seaman

Westchester County has just unveiled a new internet-based service that provides easily-accessible information on where to find help when behavioral health problems arise. The Department of Community Health, working with the county IT department, has created an online map and searchable directory that will allow residents to find the nearest source of treatment for a range of issues, including crisis intervention, treatment for depression and substance abuse.

Much of the information has been available in hard copy but discouragingly time-consuming to access. Now, county residents can log onto www.dcmhservices.westchestergov.comand choose from a variety of categories, including a county map showing what services are in which community and how to contact them.