County Hands A Big Check To The JCC On The Hudson

Pictured left to right: JCC CEO Adam Weiss, Associate Executive Director Lauren Bergida, County Legislators Jewel Williams Johnson and David Imamura, whose districts include the lion’s share of the seven to eight thousand adults and kids that utilize the JCC’s various programs.
February 13, 2025

This past week, the Shames JCC on Hudson, which is located in Tarrytown but serves communities all along the lower Hudson Valley, got one of those big checks you see presented to golf tournament winners. But behind the show was real dough: $52,000 appropriated by the Westchester County Board of Legislators. The money will be used to help defray costs related to the center’s rapidly expanding afterschool programs for children.

Even with the JCC’s recent expansion of its physical plant, both the variety of activities available and the growing non-sectarian membership have the center “bursting at the seams,” as JCC CEO Adam Weiss put it.

For some 20 years, its after-school programs, which feed more than 20 ancillary activities, have relied on Tarrytown school district buses to ferry kids from their classrooms to its facility on South Broadway. Last year, however, the district stopped providing that service. When JCC member Kenny Herzog, a Tarrytown Village Trustee, who is also an aide to Westchester County Legislator David Imamura, learned of the funding gap, he proposed to his boss as well as fellow Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson that the county find a way to fill it. The pair found ways to find the money in the county’s $2.5 billion budget to keep the buses rolling and the kids playing and learning..

