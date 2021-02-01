County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month

February 1, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive George Latimer addressed the kickoff of February as Black History Month.

“Each year we designate this month to recognize, celebrate and honor the extraordinary history and accomplishments of African-American culture. This month is also a time to reflect on the injustices faced by African-Americans in our nation’s history. Injustices that this past year shined an incomparable light on,” Latimer said.

“We must commit to take further action. We must honor the memories of those tragically taken from us by fixing these injustices. A path forward together does not come without righting what was wrong. It is on all of us to find that path and take it,” he added.

Black History Month was created by 20th Century historian Carter Woodson, who believed Black Americans were not adequately represented in the study of American history. Woodson hoped for the day when Black history would be accepted as a part of American history. Formerly known as Negro History Week, Black History Month was officially declared by President Gerald Ford in 1976.