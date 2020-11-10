COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER PROPOSES 2021 BUDGET

November 10, 2020

Watch short video on the budget here: https://youtu.be/3YgC28JHKrM

(White Plains, NY) – In the midst of a crippling pandemic and on the heels of a listening tour around the County, Westchester County Executive George Latimer unveiled his 2021 proposed Operating Budget. The proposed 2021 Budget reduces the Westchester County tax levy by $1 million for the second year in a row . This Budget maintains all County services. The expenditures in the proposed Budget of $2.091 billion are $15.7 million below the 2020 Budget.

The Board of Legislators will begin its review of the proposal on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. when the Budget and Appropriations Committee convenes to start its annual review of the budget.

There will be opportunities for public input as well as analyses from the Board’s auditors. The public is invited to visit the Budget Dashboard section of the Board’s website at: https://www.westchesterlegislators.com/fy2021-budget-dashboard.

The full schedule of meetings, public input sessions, hearings and reports can be found at: https://www.westchesterlegislators.com/fy2021-budget-dashboard/31-about-joomla/general/3133-fy2021-budget-meeting-calendar

All meetings will be live streamed at: www.westchesterlegislators.com

The County Executive’s 2021 Operating Budget proposal can be read at: https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/budget/2021/2021proposedoperating.pdf