COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Pocantico River
September 29, 2023

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has declared a State of Emergency for Westchester County as the region faces a significant, and potentially life-threatening weather event. Dangerous rainfall is currently impacting the area and is expected to continue, leading to concerns of flash flooding and hazardous conditions throughout Westchester.

Latimer said: “I am taking this step to ensure the security, well-being and health of our citizens during this challenging time. The severe storm has created hazardous conditions, and we are committed to providing all necessary assistance to address the threats to public health and safety.”

