COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has declared a State of Emergency for Westchester County as the region faces a significant,...Read More
September 29, 2023
Westchester County Executive George Latimer has declared a State of Emergency for Westchester County as the region faces a significant, and potentially life-threatening weather event. Dangerous rainfall is currently impacting the area and is expected to continue, leading to concerns of flash flooding and hazardous conditions throughout Westchester.
Latimer said: “I am taking this step to ensure the security, well-being and health of our citizens during this challenging time. The severe storm has created hazardous conditions, and we are committed to providing all necessary assistance to address the threats to public health and safety.”Read or leave a comment on this story...
Westchester Plans For America’s 250th Birthday Bash
September 29, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The spacious second floor auditorium at the County Center was nearly full to capacity on Wednesday, September...Read More
Latin Biz Today, Mercy University Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Small Business Community Event
September 29, 2023
By W.B. King-- “Grow your business and be inspired” is the underlying message of the upcoming Latin Biz Today Spectrum...Read More
Youth Football Programs in Dobbs Ferry, Sleepy Hollow Building Blocks
September 28, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Strong youth football programs are one of the keys to building success at the high school varsity...Read More
League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums
September 28, 2023
The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the...Read More
Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer
September 28, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Rita Rexhaj, owner of Marak Salon on Ashford Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, lost her mom and sister...Read More
The Extended Family Joins the JCC
September 27, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- On September 19, the Extended Family, a community-based organization for disabled adults, opened a second location at...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Adults)
September 27, 2023
Adult Programs October 2023 Virtual Program: Dreaminar -- Understanding Our Dreams Wednesday, September 27 6:30 - 8:30 PMDo you have...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Children)
September 27, 2023
Children's Programs October 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturdays, September 30 & October 7 3:00 - 5:00 PM All Ages...Read More
Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season
September 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- As Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said, “Few places on the planet celebrate Halloween like...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.