COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIRECTS FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF COVID-19 VICTIMS

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has directed flags at all County facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of county residents who have died from coronavirus. “These are not just numbers on a growing chart, these are our neighbors,” said Latimer in making the announcement. “As we continue to show strength and resilience as we fight this virus, we must remember the importance of grieving the ones we have lost. My condolences go out to the families and friends of those who have left us too soon.”

Separately, the county published a map showing the distribution of confirmed COVID-19 case by municipality. At week’s end, Dobbs Ferry had 68 cases, Irvington 25, Tarrytown 65 and Sleepy Hollow 81.