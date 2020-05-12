COUNTY CALLS FOR CONTACT TRACERS

Contact Tracers, Team Supervisors and Community Support Specialists Needed in the

New York State COVID-19 Contact Tracing Initiative

Would you like to become a part of the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Initiative? New York State is now searching for volunteers to fill three types of jobs: Contact Tracers, Team Supervisors and Community Support Specialists. Visit this website to apply today.

· Contact Tracers are responsible for reaching out to the contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to assess symptoms, ensure quarantine compliance and determine social support needs.

· Team Supervisors lead a team of 20 Contact Tracers, and one Community Support Specialist who are working remotely, using digital tools.

· Community Support Specialists work with the team and the local health departments to address the physical/mental health, and social/human service needs of each family, especially for those who are in isolation or under quarantine.

New York State plans to hire a team of 6,400 to 17,000 staff, to support the New York State Department of Health and local health departments in performing contact tracing in communities across the state. The final number of staff will also depend on the projected total number of COVID-19 cases.

More information about how to apply to be a part of the NYS Contact Tracing Team can be found on the Westchester County Health Department Coronavirus Page. Visit the New York State website to find out more about how you can help.