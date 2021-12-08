County Budgets $1.3 Million to Fund RiverWalk Extension

December 8, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Odds that the extension of the RiverWalk from the base of Green Street down under the bridge to the walk’s southern stretch will get done improved this week when County Executive George Latimer revealed that Westchester was throwing in $1.3 million into its budget to fund the environmental review of the project.

In partnership with Scenic Hudson, according to an announcement from Latimer’s office, the county “is working to advance the project to shovel-ready status, so it may be eligible for funds from the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

The stretch of the RiverWalk, planned to run outside Metro North tracks to the base of Van Wort Avenue, remains a key “missing link” in the 51-mile trail spanning the length of Westchester’s Hudson waterfront.

Latimer has scheduled a formal announcement at the Tarrytown Senior Center, 240 West Main Street, Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Last July, Tarrytown agreed to act as the lead agent in applying for a grant of nearly $900,000 to fund the environmental review and preliminary design. Scenic Hudson has kicked in over $700,000, with another $100,000 coming from the New New York State Bridge Community Benefit Fund.

As reported in The Hudson Independent last summer (see: https://www.thehudsonindependent.com/tarrytown-board-agrees-to-lead-effort-to-fund-riverwalk-extension-under-cuomo-bridge/), an optimistic estimate is that the entire project will cost between $25 and $30 million and be completed by the end of 2025.

Closing that gap within that time frame will require significant additional contributions from both state and federal governments. It remains to be determined how much will come from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but Washington’s contributions will no doubt affect what Albany will contribute. In a statement to The Hudson Independent, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said she “looks forward to being partners with the federal government, the county, our local communities, and others to provide help for this project.”

