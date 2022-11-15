County Bill Ending the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Is Vital for Public Health

November 15, 2022

To the Editor:

It’s estimated that without action to reduce smoking, over 280,000 kids under 18 in New York will die prematurely from tobacco use. While much focus has been on COVID and issues of child mental health, this public health crisis demands our attention, particularly because we have the legislative tools to address it.

In Westchester County, we have an opportunity right now to prevent this statistic from becoming our future. This month, our Board of Legislators will consider a bill to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in retail stores across our community. As a physician and the father of two teenage boys, I am calling on them to pass it.

Big Tobacco has been targeting kids, especially in Black communities, with aggressive ads and deceptive marketing for decades. They’ve added menthol to cigarettes to mask the harshness and burn of tobacco and make the product easier to indulge. When Congress passed landmark anti-tobacco legislation in 2009, tobacco companies lobbied successfully to get menthol specifically excluded from regulation, allowing it to be used as a tool to hook kids. And more recently, they’ve pushed out other products in kid-friendly flavors like strawberry, bubble gum, and cherry to get yet another generation addicted to nicotine, opening the door to a lifelong struggle with addiction.

Studies have demonstrated, time and time again, that their tactics work. Over 2 million kids across the country are using tobacco products, with four out of five kids using flavored products, according to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey. And most teens who have tried tobacco first got hooked (within a couple of weeks) with flavored products like menthol cigarettes.

Tobacco companies will continue to deceive our kids until we stop them. It’s in their own interest to keep selling flavored tobacco products to our children, no matter the consequences. We can’t stand by and watch another generation of children become addicted.

This is our opportunity to put our community on a better, healthier path. Let’s not waste it.