Correcting Gov. Cuomo Bridge Signs Stirs Controversy Over Costs

By Robert Kimmel

How much is adding an “M” going to cost? The New York State Department of Transportation isn’t saying. However, it has stated that many signs leading to the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be changed to reflect the full, official name of the bridge, by inserting the former Governor’s middle initial, “M” to the name.

At least one New York lawmaker dissents. “Replacing the signs is a waste of taxpayer dollars,” State Senator David Carlucci states. “The minor mistake should be addressed when the signs are under maintenance for general wear and tear,” Carlucci added in a released statement.

The Senator represents Rockland County as well as Ossining and Briarcliff Manor in Westchester. He noted, “A similar issue happened with the Verrazzano Bridge, and the Governor signed legislation into law, requiring the change only be made when the signs were under maintenance. The money spent by the State to change the signs could be better used to fill potholes on our roadways.”

While the Department of Transportation isn’t providing the cost of the name-changing work, estimates are that dozens of signs will require changes.

The late Governor’s middle name was Matthew. Governor Andrew Cuomo favored the new bridge’s name change from the old Tappan Zee to that of his late father, Governor Mario M. Cuomo who served from 1983 to 1994. The newly constructed bridge cost nearly $4 billion to build.