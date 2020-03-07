Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update

The New York State Department of Health has set up a hotline at (888) 364-3065 where Department of Health experts are available to answer questions regarding COVID-19.

Information can also be found by visiting the Westchester County Department of Health website at: https://health.westchestergov.com/2019-novel-coronavirus

Other resources include:

National: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

State: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

New York City: https://www1.nyc.gov/…/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page

Town of Greenburgh: https://www.greenburghny.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=365

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Advisory Information: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

Condition Overview: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

Basic precautions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html

Communications Resources: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/index.html