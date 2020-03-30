Corona-hucksters: Caveat Emptor in the Age of COVID-19

By Barrett Seaman

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a spam folder full of offers to protect you from the novel coronavirus. Special ointments that will kill off the virus, special solutions to clean surfaces in your home, virus-killing flashlights, low-cost insurance policies to cover medical bills or loss of job—oh, and masks, lots and lots of masks.

Some of these are pretty obvious, like the National Guardsman from Ohio who, in a lengthy video, says he is risking his life to tell you the “shocking truth the government won’t tell you,” which turns out to be another version of a cliched anti-government conspiracy theory, using COVID-19 as a way to sell a survivalist pamphlet. Most of us have enough common sense to ignore that one, but there are many that sound legitimate—and might actually be.

It’s hard to tell with the many offers of virus-protecting masks, especially when our governments are telling us there is a shortage of truly protective ones. There doesn’t seem to be a shortage on the internet. Should I buy the Safebreath95 for $39, or the SafebreathPro for $59? Or perhaps three SafeMasks for only $99.99? Or a Carbon Mask for 50% off retail price (though you won’t know that price until you commit to an order, which in itself is a tip-off that something’s not quite right). At least you know the OxyBreath Pro face mask sells for under $50, but is it worth it?.

Many promotions come from rightwing sites, so it is natural that they might hang their legitimacy on a military or patriotic connection. The LifeProtectX kit, which allegedly contains all the protective gear you’ll need for under $80, is otherwise available only to U.S. Special Forces. The ProtacPM2.5 mask seems to be a favorite among gun rights advocates, maybe because it sounds like the name of an assault rifle.

Consumer watchdog groups note that there are, as of yet, no cures and no effective vaccines for COVID-19, yet Total Defense Immunity Blend claims to prevent the virus and just about anything else that might ail you. You won’t find out how much it costs, however, until after you’ve ordered it. A 30-day supply of all-natural Biotic Immunity Boost is free, though, once again, you won’t know what you have obligated to pay until after you’ve placed an order.

Some of the gizmos reaching this market seem to have been around for a while, in search of sufficient consumer need, which the virus has conveniently supplied. For a little under $100, you can get a ThermoSense laser thermometer that lets you keep track of yours and your loved ones’ body temperature. CleaniX is “the world’s first UV ray-based disinfecting flashlight.” Also available are refurbished oxygen concentrators. It wouldn’t surprise me if we started seeing ventilators sold online in the near future—at least until General Motors re-fits an auto plant to start producing them.

I can’t tell you that all of these products are phony or not (though I have my own suspicions). What I can do is pass along some advice from experts who have consumers’ interests in mind. The Federal Trade Commission and the FDA recently called out a number of companies for promoting products with scientifically unsupported claims. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said: “Ewe have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one.”

You don’t have to wait for these watchdogs to police up the internet on your behalf, however. There are several common sense steps each of us can take in evaluating a product:

In regard to COVID-19, ignore—as a rule—any and all offers of products claiming to cure or prevent the virus outright. Same goes for test kits.

Fact-check products and companies through sources like the Better Business Bureau, the FDA and FCC. Or contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov. or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov. The site https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx specializes in cyber scams .

There are also a variety of non-profit consumer protection services like Truth in Advertising and the Electronic Freedom Foundation. Run an offer you’re tempted to buy past Snopes.com or Factcheck.org, or Google, for that matter. If there’s dirt to be found, chances are these watchdogs have found it.

Follow all the precautions you were using before to avoid getting trapped in a phishing expedition. You can usually tell a robo-call when there is a long pause after you say ”hello” before the other side comes on. Take that pause as a signal to hang up. Never click through to a site where they claim you need to pay off an alleged debt. Go instead to your own bank or credit card site.

Don’t panic. Use your head.