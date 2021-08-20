Food in the Rivertowns

Corn and Red Bell Pepper Side Dish

Peppers
August 20, 2021

By Linda Viertel –

August is the time we’ve all been waiting for- when fresh, locally grown sweet corn appears at our farmers markets. There’s nothing better than husking the cobs for a quick and simple boil or keeping husks on and grilling the corn on a slow burning grill outdoors for a smokey/ sweet savor (no soaking necessary). Butter is all that is necessary (and maybe a bit of salt and pepper if desired).

But August is also the season for bell peppers: locally grown red, green, yellow and orange, they are a major feature at farmers markets these days, and a perfect accompaniment to corn. Each ingredient, when combined in a sauté, gives a distinct freshly sweet “pop” of taste. And, if those dozen ears of corn you buy are beginning to sit in the fridge too long, this easy dish is an especially simple one to get the most out of your bountiful purchase.

Corn and Red Bell Pepper* Side Dish

The number of people you are cooking for and what amount you wish to have left over will determine how many ears of corn you will cook with. Pepper size will also be a factor, so you will need to use your judgment. Here’s a starter recipe which you can augment as you wish:

  • 6 ears of corn
  • 2-3 red bell peppers – diced
  • 3-4 tablespoons butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Slice off kernels from the cob (Hint: if you own a tube baking pan, stick the cob into the open tube, then slice downward and all the kernels will fall neatly into the baking portion of the pan instead of flying around your cutting board.) You can use either already cooked corn or fresh.

Seed and devein peppers- chop into ¼ dice. Melt butter on medium heat in saute pan until it begins to sizzle, then add the peppers and cook for just a minute to begin the softening process. Then immediately add corn (only if using fresh corn) and cook the mélange together until barely soft. If using already cooked corn, just sauté the peppers and add the corn at the very end to heat through.

You never want to overcook sweet corn or peppers, so keep the colors bright and the textures slightly crunchy so the sweetness of both ingredients remains. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately.

(This side dish, if made in quantity, can be brought to room temperature and then reheated either in a microwave until just warm or refried with a touch more butter- a crunchy crust on the bottom of the pan from the corn sugars may result which is delicious when scraped into the preparation.)

*Any color sweet pepper is fine to use, but my preference is always for red or orange- the color and taste complement corn in an unbeatable combination.

Corn and Red Bell Pepper Side Dish

Comments

