July 22, 2024
First-Ever Mermaid Festival Makes a Splash at Kingsland Point Park
By Sue Treiman-- Mermaids, pirates, giant fish, even the Headless Horsemen came out to play at Sleepy Hollow’s inaugural Mermaid...Read More
Cord-Cut
July 22, 2024
CORD-CUT: Release and repair By Krista Madsen– UMBILICAL I was born with the cord around my neck, which I considered...Read More
Six Sleepy Hollow High Students Excel in Photo Contest
July 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Sleepy Hollow High School students finished in the Top 100 at the 2024 American Association of...Read More
Tech Angels Help Seniors in Irvington
July 20, 2024
This is story from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full text, go to https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Janine Annett-- Downloading an...Read More
Pastor Bidding Farewell at Immaculate Conception in Sleepy Hollow
July 19, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow is bidding a sad farewell to Fr. Dany Abi-Akar, pastor of St. Paul II Maronite...Read More
What’s Not Happening At The Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station
July 18, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- In January, after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) transferred ownership of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station to Yonkers...Read More
Talking Heads Jerry Harrison And Adrian Belew Bring ‘Remain in Light’ Retrospective To Music Hall
July 17, 2024
By W.B. King-- On the heels of a nearly five-year run with the proto-punk band the Modern Lovers that penned...Read More
Gould Park Improvements in Dobbs Ferry Nearing Completion
July 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Improvements to Gould Park in Dobbs Ferry are expected to be completed this summer. During an appearance...Read More
Phelps Earns Pediatric Emergency Readiness Designation
July 17, 2024
Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, is the first and only emergency department in Westchester County to be recognized by...Read More
Irvington School Music Educators Are Prize Winners
July 17, 2024
This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full story go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Kris DiLorenzo-- This...Read More
