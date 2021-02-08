Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

February 8, 2021

By Robert Kimmel—

In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will be challenging a trio of Unite Sleepy Hollow party candidates for one of the three open trustee seats in the village’s March 16 general election.

Convissor ran against Mayor Ken Wray in the 2019 elections as an independent write-in candidate, but managed to garner only 52 votes. This election will see him competing against current, two-term Trustee Denise Scaglione, and two newcomers running under the Unite Sleepy Hollow flag, Tom Andruss and Jared Rodriguez.

The non-partisan Sleepy Hollow Committee’s candidates have not lost an election since the group was formed in 2015, under Wray, and it hasn’t been opposed by any formal political party since then. Wray is contending to win his seventh consecutive election. The mayor faces no opponent so far.

In announcing his candidacy, Convissor stated, “I’m running for trustee because I care about people who walk in Sleepy Hollow. So, on Tuesday morning, I shoveled out the crosswalks on Broadway from Open Door Medical Center to the Middle School before classes began.”

“Every snowstorm, the village plows the streets in ways that piles up snow in crosswalks and bus stops,” he continued. “People who walk, use wheelchairs or the bus end up having to climb over mounds of snow. I asked the village to clear out key intersections and bus stops. The reply was there’s not enough staff. Every street is already clear. And DPW is using heavy equipment to haul snow out of parking spaces?! This isn’t about budget. It’s about priorities.”

In his appeal for votes, Convissor said, “Soon after moving here in 2013, I became a part of the Environmental Advisory Committee. Over the years I have watched, testified and presented at countless Board of Trustee meetings, observed the village’s operations, and cooperated with staff. This involvement revealed many ways we can achieve our potential.”

Convissor offered 15 ways the village could achieve what he saw as its goals, including saving money. Among them were using LEDs as street lights, “adjusting garbage pickup schedules and prices…rightsizing staffing and overtime in the Police Department.” He also pushed for a drive to “Spur apartment construction by revising zoning regulations, adding that, “More supply reduces rents. More buildings = more tax sources = lower tax rates for all.”

He said the village should, “Leverage property value increases to fund affordable housing,” and “Fix zoning so modest changes don’t require variances.”

To provide a “Better quality of life,” he said, “Everyone should have the opportunity to travel independently without a car. It boosts physical and emotional health, social cohesion and economic activity. It relieves care givers of chauffeur duties. This will minimize traffic arising from new buildings.”

Convissor claimed his “Clear Path Forward” plan will “Provide safe, smooth, unobstructed conditions along every street for people walking and in wheelchairs,” and he called for the building of a “safe cycling network so people who are too scared to bike can ride.” He noted that “Streets, trails and bridges to the planned East Parcel park should prioritize walking, wheelchairs and cycling.”

The environment has also drawn Wray’s attention. “We recognize that as a village we have a role to play in responding to climate change and protecting our urban forest as a critical piece of village’s infrastructure,” Wray stated. As for taxes, Wray commented, “Keeping property taxes in check is a commonplace issue,” maintaining the village has accomplished that during the past decade.

Among the other themes Wray and Sleepy Hollow Unite are targeting are increasing tourism in the village, and supporting the downtown business community. He has also said, among other matters, his group will focus on efforts “being paid to reclaiming and restoring public spaces that suffered from a century of industrial degradation; and the support of the arts and creative initiatives. And we must continue to help our residents who are suffering in so many different ways from the COVID pandemic.”

Wray also called the Edge on Hudson development a “unique challenge,” adding that “It is critical for the future of the village that this project continues to progress in a timely manner.” He has played an important role within the interactions between the developers and the village since it was initiated.

Scaglione, in her two terms as a trustee, has been active in pushing for the Pocantico River restoration, and recreation designs for the new Common, among other enterprises. She has been involved in several other community organizations such as the Athletic Study Committee at Sleepy Hollow High School and as a volunteer with the Sleepy Hollow Football Boosters, and other organizations, including the Philips Manor Beach Club and the EPTA of the Tarrytowns.

Andruss, a Sleepy Hollow resident since 2007, has served on the Sleepy Hollow Planning Board, and is a member of the Philipse Manor Beach Club Board of Directors, including being president for four years. He worked in information technology for 18 years before his present employment with a global payroll company.

Rodriguez advises municipalities, companies and non-profit organizations as the principal officer of a consulting firm. The issues within his expertise relate to “sustainability, energy, urbanism and placemaking, transportation and economic development.” He has started non-profits, including the Garner Arts Center, and is a Citizen’s Representative for a federally recognized Municipal Planning Organization.

Wray has described the three Unite Sleepy Hollow trustee candidates as having a good understanding of the needs of the village, and was “very pleased” that Rodriquez and Andruss had joined Scaglione in running with him in March’s election.