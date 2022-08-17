Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 17, 2022

By W.B. King–

Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop gripped B.K. Fischer’s attention from an early age. But pointing to one life-changing poem, said Westchester’s first-ever Poet Laureate, simply isn’t possible.

“As for many readers, poetry has always been part of my life,” Fischer said. “Asking where I encountered my first poem is like asking a person where they encountered their first song.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, in partnership with ArtsWestchester, announced Fischer as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate in 2020. One of 23 applicants, Fischer, who has called Sleepy Hollow home since 2000, was unanimously selected by a panel of poets, writers and country representatives. Her two-year term, which includes an honorarium, concludes in December.

“It’s been, as anticipated, a great way to amplify diverse voices for poetry around the county,” reflected Fischer. “I’ve written and performed poems for public occasions, including the 2021 and 2022 Westchester County Covid memorials.”

Pop Up Poetry

Among programs Fischer spearheaded were “Sheltering in Stanzas” and “Emergence Poetry Pop Ups.” The latter took place throughout the summer of 2020. “People all over Westchester came out and read their poems in outdoor locations around the county,” she said.

Among participants was Kathleen Williamson who was a winner in the 2018 “Poetry in the Pavement” project in Sleepy Hollow. Standing in front of Swan Lake in Rockefeller Preserve, she read her poem, “The Kingfisher.” It was at this location that she first encountered the majestic bird-of-prey known for its loud, dry rattle.

“The bird, bright blue, big-headed, darted down the length of the lake and you are off, down the path, gravel flying,” the poem begins.

Williamson’s video is featured among more than 20 others on a YouTube page dedicated to the program. Fischer, standing on the banks of the Hudson River in Tarrytown, read from her latest book, Ceive (BOA Editions, 2021), which reimagines the Noah’s Ark story as happening in the near future on a container ship.

“After catastrophic floods and gun violence lead to societal collapse, the ship departs from the Hudson River, embarking right here near the Tappan Zee bridge,” she noted in a conversation with The Hudson Independent. “A woman named Val is found in the wreckage of her flooding house by Roy, the former UPS man, and together they join a group escaping on a freighter for Greenland. The book, she noted, was a finalist for the 2021 National Book Critics Circle Award.

Antecedents and Traditions

Author of four other books, Radioapocrypha, My Lover’s Discourse, St. Rage’s Vault, and Mutiny Gallery, Fischer also wrote a critical study, Museum Mediations: Reframing Ekphrasis in Contemporary American Poetry. Her poems and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Paris Review, Boston Review and The Los Angeles Review of Books, among other journals.

In Fischer’s view, poetry is dialogue. Determining how readers and audiences might contribute to the discussion, however, is akin to hitting a moving target.

“A writer is always guessing about how readers will respond…after being steeped in and studying a field and its many, many antecedents and traditions, it’s only after publishing something that you know for sure how readers and critics will receive the work,” she explained. “But one way to anticipate response is to perform one’s work in public and hear and see how audiences respond to it.”

Recently, Fischer shared a poem in progress at a reading in Ridgefield, Conn. As she has done many times before, she studied the room seeking audience feedback —a grimace, a smile or perhaps a look of introspection.

“Audience reactions will affect how I revise the piece,” she said. “Nothing happens — no complete work in any art form happens — in isolation, though there are periods of time when one works alone.”

No stranger to studying and the rigors of academia, Fischer is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, Columbia University and New York University, where she completed her bachelors of art, masters of fine art, and Ph.D., respectively.

For the last seven years, she has taught at Columbia University in the School of the Arts Writing Program. Previously, she taught at New York University and Marymount College. Over the years, she has also managed to provide writing instruction in the river towns.

“I’ve been involved for the past two decades in many aspects of literary life here [in Sleepy Hollow],” she said. “I taught for eight years at the Hudson Valley Writers Center, and I did many poetry visits as a volunteer in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, and with other organizations.”

Poems on Demand

Fischer is looking forward to the “Serious Fun Art Festival,” which takes place on October 15, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the steps of White Plains City Hall. Here she will host “The Poet Is In.”

“Six outstanding Westchester poets will be on hand throughout the day, where they will be creating poems on demand for festival-goers,” she said. “Composing on typewriters in a booth like Lucy’s in the Peanuts cartoon, poets will be at the ready to create a poem for your occasion,” she explained.

Whether on topics of love or heartache, celebration or lament, apology or elegy or perhaps an ode to a favorite pet, Fischer, along with published Westchester poets Kathleen Ossip, Andrés Cerpa, Rachel Simon, Sean Singer and Eric Odynocki, will match words to emotions.

“Bring them your yearnings and leave with a poem made especially for you,” she said.

Reflecting warmly on her post as Westchester’s Poet Laureate, Fischer is thankful for the experience and will continue to champion programs that nurture and promote creative writing pursuits. For aspiring poets, she has two words of advice: Read everything.

