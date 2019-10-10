Congresswoman Lowey Will Not Seek Reelection in 2020

By Rick Pezzullo

Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey (D-NY17/Westchester and Rockland) announced Thursday she will not seek reelection next year.

Lowey, 82, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, is currently serving her 16th term.

“After 31 years in the United States Congress, representing the people of Westchester, Rockland, Queens and the Bronx, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2020. It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them,” Lowey stated. “Thank you to the people of my district for the opportunity to serve. I will continue working as hard as ever – with the same optimism and energy – through the end of this term in Congress.”

A resident of Harrison, Lowey said as the first female to lead the House Appropriations Committee and as a longtime member she has secured funding for many projects, including cleaning up and protecting the Hudson River; increasing access to Head Start, afterschool programs, and community health centers for thousands of local children and families; providing New York’s fair share of homeland security assistance; and making the commute across the Hudson easier and safer on the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

In addition, Lowey stated, “I authored legislation to institute the .08 standard of enforcement for drunk driving, which has dramatically reduced DWI fatalities. My legislation to require commonsense, clear allergy information on food labels has improved and saved countless lives. I am also proud of my successful efforts to require contraceptive insurance coverage for federal employees and to dramatically increase investments and gender equity in federal medical research.”

“I am proud of the help my office has provided to thousands of constituents on matters ranging from health insurance and veterans’ benefits to Social Security and student loans,” she said. “As the Chairwoman of the Appropriations subcommittee that writes the foreign aid bill, I have advanced record funding for women’s health and basic education – especially for girls – around the world, a strong U.S.-Israel relationship with bipartisan support, and other investments that support American interests abroad.”