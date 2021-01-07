Congressman Mondaire Jones Joins In Call For Trump’s Impeachment

January 7, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

Congressman Mondaire Jones (NY-17) has joined a chorus of elected officials in Washington D.C. calling for President Trump to be impeached and removed from office.

In just his sixth day as a U.S. representative, Jones was in the Capitol building Wednesday when a mob of terrorists and white supremacists stormed in and created chaos after being encouraged by Trump.

“The President of the United States, abetted by his Republican co-conspirators in Congress, incited an armed insurrection against our nation’s legislative branch. Consequences must be swift,” Jones stated.

“I have signed onto articles of impeachment against President Trump for abuse of power and high crimes and misdemeanors. I have joined my colleague, Congresswoman Cori Bush, in calling for the expulsion of the members of Congress who have flagrantly violated the 14th Amendment. And I have joined a letter calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office,” he added. “I urge my colleagues to join me. The fate of our republic is on the line.”

Jones was one of 13 members of Congress that introduced a privileged resolution to impeach Trump.

“Donald Trump abused his power yet again, pressuring state officials to deny the results of the November election and inciting a violent mob to descend upon the legislative branch — all in an attempt to undermine the integrity of our democracy,” said Jones. “We must ensure that this is Donald Trump’s last opportunity to do harm.”

The resolution reads: “Donald John Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

Jones, 33, serves Westchester and Rockland counties. He serves on the House Judiciary and Education and Labor Committees and is the first openly gay, Black member of Congress. In November, Jones was unanimously elected by his colleagues to be the Freshman Representative to Leadership, making him the youngest member of the Democratic House leadership team.