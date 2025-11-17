Congressman Lawler Is Afraid

November 17, 2025

Why does Congressman Lawler vote the way he does? There are several possible explanations for how office holders vote: he might agree or disagree with the legislation, have a conflict of interest, lack information, act against his stated beliefs, make political trades—or vote out of fear.

Elected on promises of bipartisanship, Congressman Lawler votes in lockstep with Donald Trump and the extreme MAGA faction, often against the interests of the people whom he represents here in New York. His record makes this clear.

In the State Assembly, Lawler opposed abortion rights and gender-affirming care (S.9039A, S.9077A) and voted against the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.1046E). In the Big, Beautiful Bill, Lawler voted to take medical insurance away from many of his own supporters. These choices align with MAGA priorities, not the bipartisan stance he once claimed and not the position of the majority of the people in his district.

Lawler has also lobbied for the oil and gas industry, yet he has refused to recuse himself from congressional votes that were aimed at gutting green energy incentives. This is a clear conflict of interest. It isn’t ignorance; it’s deliberate. It’s who he is.

What’s more troubling is the contradiction between his professed faith and his actions. He cites the Bible’s “love thy neighbor,” yet votes to cut programs that feed children, care for the sick, support seniors, and fund cancer research.

The truth is simple: Lawler is not bipartisan. Lawler is not working for the average American family. Lawler is working for the key MAGA objectives which obviously are chaos, impoverishment, and cruelty.

But all of these reasons for voting pure MAGA are not the complete story.

Lawler had to abandon his dream of running for governor.

Congressman Lawler is not only controlled by policies of chaos, impoverishment, and cruelty—but he’s also controlled by a fourth MAGA objective – Trump retribution and intimidation.

Mike Lawler is afraid.

Mark A. Lieberman

Yorktown Heights, NY