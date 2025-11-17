Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary Congressman Lawler Is Afraid Published 13 hours ago13h ago • Bookmarks: 1 November 17, 2025 Why does Congressman Lawler vote the way he does? There are several possible explanations for how office holders vote: he might agree or disagree with the legislation, have a conflict of interest, lack information, act against his stated beliefs, make political trades—or vote out of fear. Elected on promises of bipartisanship, Congressman Lawler votes in lockstep with Donald Trump and the extreme MAGA faction, often against the interests of the people whom he represents here in New York. His record makes this clear. In the State Assembly, Lawler opposed abortion rights and gender-affirming care (S.9039A, S.9077A) and voted against the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.1046E). In the Big, Beautiful Bill, Lawler voted to take medical insurance away from many of his own supporters. These choices align with MAGA priorities, not the bipartisan stance he once claimed and not the position of the majority of the people in his district.Support our Sponsors Lawler has also lobbied for the oil and gas industry, yet he has refused to recuse himself from congressional votes that were aimed at gutting green energy incentives. This is a clear conflict of interest. It isn’t ignorance; it’s deliberate. It’s who he is. What’s more troubling is the contradiction between his professed faith and his actions. He cites the Bible’s “love thy neighbor,” yet votes to cut programs that feed children, care for the sick, support seniors, and fund cancer research. The truth is simple: Lawler is not bipartisan. Lawler is not working for the average American family. Lawler is working for the key MAGA objectives which obviously are chaos, impoverishment, and cruelty. But all of these reasons for voting pure MAGA are not the complete story. Lawler had to abandon his dream of running for governor. Congressman Lawler is not only controlled by policies of chaos, impoverishment, and cruelty—but he’s also controlled by a fourth MAGA objective – Trump retribution and intimidation. Mike Lawler is afraid. Mark A. Lieberman Yorktown Heights, NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Lifestyles Murderabilia November 17, 2025 MURDERABILIA: Blood money By Krista Madsen Since the marketing world insists we pump up the jam on our holiday shopping, here’s my... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow’s Horsemen Take Sectional Final–First In 47 Years November 16, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- After almost five decades of exasperating setbacks, Sleepy Hollow’s long-suffering football program is back on top. The... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Earns Top Grade for Patient Safety November 16, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo-- Phelps Hospital was one of 15 Northwell Health medical facilities that received a top rating for patient... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News And Now There Are Seven November 14, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Jessica Reinmann of Chappaqua, founder of the $2.5 million non-profit aid group 914CARES, was not the first... Read More Community News By How Much Will Con Ed Rates Go Up? November 13, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Are local officials happy or unhappy with Con Ed’s electric and gas rates proposed over the next... Read More Irvington News Irvington Seeks Applicants For Village Justice November 13, 2025 The Village of Irvington is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Village Justice. Candidates must be residents of the... Read More Top News Saluting Veterans in the Rivertowns November 12, 2025 Several ceremonies marking Veterans Day Tuesday were held in municipalities throughout the rivertowns, including at Patriots Park where officials in... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor November 12, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in... Read More Lifestyles Nope November 10, 2025 NOPE: A very positive expression By Krista Madsen Saying no, I once wrote, creates space for better yeses. Inspired by this broken brick... Read More Environmental News Unsustainable November 9, 2025 By Dean Gallea, Energy and Conservation Chair, Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) Sustainable Westchester has informed us that the Westchester... Read More ShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint