Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour
  • Gullotta House Casino Night 2025
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Congressman Lawler Has Abandoned Hudson Valley Families

• Comments: 1

October 24, 2025

Every day the shutdown continues, Hudson Valley families find themselves on edge — worried about keeping food on the table and health insurance for their loved ones. Instead of demonstrating leadership and bipartisanship, Congressman Mike Lawler has chosen to stand with President Trump, Senator Thune, and Speaker Johnson, blocking potential solutions and telling Democrats there’s “nothing to negotiate here” as the pain deepens in Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester.
As I’ve written before, Lawler ‘goes along to get along’. He doesn’t care whom he hurts, as long as he avoids Trump’s retribution list.

Democrats, lacking enough legislative votes and sensing a window of opportunity to protect millions of Americans, forced the issue when federal funding ran out on October 1. We must extend ACA health care subsidies, a lifeline to over 140,000 New Yorkers, 37,000 of them in Lawler’s district alone. The expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits is estimated to more than double what subsidized enrollees currently pay annually for premiums. There is likely to be a 114% increase from an average of $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026 according to a recent KFF analysis (KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation).

It shouldn’t have to be this way. But Lawler — instead of embracing negotiation — skips town, blames the other side, and talks about scrapping the ACA altogether, putting his own neighbors at risk. According to ABC News, Americans like retired nurse Nancy Murphy, a diabetic who depends on ACA coverage for her insulin pump, are left wondering how they’ll survive if premiums skyrocket overnight. But Lawler prefers to see $1 billion spent on the Qatari Air Force One than provide health insurance to millions of Americans.

The man whose sales pitch states that he’s the most bipartisan member of Congress is lying. Instead of working across the aisle to extend these subsidies and reopen the government, Congressman Lawler has joined Republican leaders whose goal is to cancel affordable health care hostage because Trump wants to erase Obama’s accomplishments.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House - Free Thanksgiving in Ossining
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

In the Hudson Valley, we value all of our neighbors and expect our representatives to fight for us — not to gamble with our health care or our livelihoods. Congressman Lawler must stop hiding behind partisan talking points and stop failing the people whom he was elected to serve, before it’s too late.

Our health and our humanity are on the line. Enough is enough.

Mark A. Lieberman
Yorktown, NY
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - rivertowns real estate agent - homes for sale
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • La Catena Parties
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale - Mini Vacation
Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Great Cancer Survivors

Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Great Cancer Survivors

October 24, 2025
Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of...
Read More
Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting

Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting

October 24, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen...
Read More
There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall

There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall

October 23, 2025
By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in...
Read More
Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats

Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats

October 22, 2025
By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community...
Read More
Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work

Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work

October 22, 2025
On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued...
Read More
Playing Dead

Playing Dead

October 22, 2025
PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt...
Read More
In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election

In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election

October 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee...
Read More
Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials

Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials

October 20, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in...
Read More
Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park

Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park

October 19, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate...
Read More
No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities

No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities

October 18, 2025
Millions of Americans turned out at some 2,000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the...
Read More
print iconPrint
1 notes
88 views
bookmark icon