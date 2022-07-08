Advertisement
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

Irvington Mayor Brian Smith Takes Congressman Jamaal Bowman on a tour of the village (Photos by Barrett Seaman for The Hudson Independent)
July 7, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020, the boundary line between the 16th and 17th was the Hastings-on-Hudson border with Dobbs Ferry. The recent redistricting shifted that boundary northward, however, so that Bowman’s 16th now includes the rivertown villages of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and parts of Tarrytown up to where I-87 meets the Mario Cuomo Bridge at the river’s edge. The remainder of Tarrytown—its most populated areas—remain in the 17th District, abandoned by its incumbent, Mondaire Jones, who has decided to run in a very crowded 10th District primary within New York City.

On Thursday, the now incumbent Bowman (who faces three challengers in the August 23rd primary) took a quick drop-by tour of one of those villages, Irvington, escorted up and down Main Street by Mayor Brian C. Smith. It was a very casual meet-and-greet affair through shops, restaurants and the village’s landmark Town Hall. The Mayor showed him the Tiffany Room with a bit of its history, introduced him to staffers in the Clerk-Treasurer’s office and walked him up two flights to see the Town Hall Theater as it undergoes renovations.

Rep. Bowman tours Irvington’s Town Hall Theater

Members of the Police Department, including Chief Frank Pignatelli and Lieutenant Mike Morano, greeted him warmly in their cramped stationhouse. They seemed more enthusiastic than he about showing off the quaint jail cells—normally a hit with visiting school children but less so for the Congressman.

Rep. Bowman with Irvington Police Chief Frank Pignatelli and Lieutenant Mike Morano

Brian Smith had pre-arranged with several store owners to be on hand when he brought the Congressman around. He was interested in hearing how Ellen Galano  and her husband managed to keep Irvington Hardware afloat during the pandemic and posed similar questions to others he met.

Ellen Galano shares Irvington Hardware’s pandemic experience

Bowman’s senses, along with those of the small staff that accompanied him, were heightened when entering Drew George’s Farm-Eats barbeque and smoked meats emporium. George took him into the back kitchen and gave him a brief tutorial on how a smoker works. Across Main Street, he took in the olfactory antidote at Seasons on the Hudson flower and gift shop.

Drew George educates the Congressman on the art of smoking (meat)

While Dani Diaz was not present when the Congressman entered Geordanes, the biggest little supermarket in the Hudson Valley, he got a sense of how important the store is as an Irvington hub. He walked out with a container of sliced watermelon and a bottle of water—a pick-me-up on his way to the final stop: lunch at Chutney Marsala—at 4:00 p.m.

At Geordanes in Irvington

The Mayor promised Bowman a second tour of the Bridge Street complex and whatever else he missed in town. There is no doubt that Jamaal Bowman will be back in Irvington and the other new rivertown constituencies a few more times before November 8th. In the predominantly progressive rivertowns he has inherited, he is expected to fare more or less as well as Mondaire Jones did in 2020.

