Support our Sponsors
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Irvington News
Rivertowns Sports

Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

• Bookmarks: 13

(L-R:) Irvington football captains Jaiden Jarrett, Daniel Nyarady, Alex Hempstead, Soren Deyonker and Eldad Frechter. (photo by Justin Luftig)
September 5, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

A visitor to a recent Irvington football practice saw members of the Bulldogs run and run some more. The sideline-to-sideline drill left some flopping to the ground when it was completed. Others were doubled over, gasping for air.

Improved conditioning is viewed as a must if the team is to take a step forward after a difficult, injury-filled 0-7 season. Second-half collapses were far too common.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York

“If you look at our games last year, there was a significant drop-off after the half,” said second-year coach Justin Myers. “Part of that was on us coaches for not adjusting well enough or making the wrong adjustments. But a lot of that is one-yard runs turning into four or five, four-play drives turning into 16-play drives.”

Senior captain Alex Hempstead is pushing his teammates to push themselves to be as fit as they can possibly be. “Have to do it. We’d fall apart in the second half mentally and physically,” he noted. “We don’t want that to be an issue this year. That can’t be a reason we lose – conditioning. That’s something we can focus on and improve.”

Myers is confident the hard work will be rewarded. “We’re really putting a focus on starting strong and coming out in the second half and having the energy to just bury teams,” he said. “Something kids put a focus on all offseason is ‘We want to be in better shape.’ That’s something they’ve invested in and I’m trying to make sure it comes to fruition.”

Hempstead, a wide receiver who is very difficult to tackle one on one, returns to help lead the attack. He was the Bulldogs’ Offensive Player of the Year last fall.

Preseason saw a lively quarterback competition between Soren Deyonker and Chris Callahan. Deyonker is viewed as the more mobile of the two with Callahan possessing the stronger arm. Callahan will call signals but look for Deyonker to be a lethal weapon in short-yardage situations.

Running back Jaden Jarrett is another key figure on offense. “He’s tall and skinny for a running back, but he runs angry,” Myers said.

Track standout Tane Kim brings a world of speed at wide receiver. Danny Nyarady is set at tight end. Junior left guard Eldad Frechter, a starter since he was a freshman, anchors an offensive line that offers more size than in the recent past. Grant Malakoff and Drew Krzemienski man the tackles. Center-guard Wilson Lark and guard Ryder Spino also are in the mix.

The defense features linebacker Jayin Sawhney, cornerback Adrian Aybar who gained invaluable experience in 2023 as a freshman and safeties Adrielle Martinez and Brody Schimmel.

Frechter, a team captain, is ready to embrace a fresh start. “We’ll forget about last year and use it as motivation,” he said.

Jarrett thinks the players grew from adversity. “A lot of people seem to trust themselves more and trust the team more,” he said.

Myers noted that a fast start would go a long way toward a strong finish. “I think we just need a jolt of confidence to get us rolling,” he said. “Some early success would go a long way.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering...
Read More
Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

September 5, 2024
Dear Irvington School Community, It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see...
Read More
Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- A visitor to a recent Irvington football practice saw members of the Bulldogs run and run some...
Read More
ITAV10591 September Events

ITAV10591 September Events

September 4, 2024
Read More
Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall

Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall

September 3, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- The “jewel of a theater on the Hudson,” as The New York Times once dubbed the Irvington...
Read More
Welcome to Lonelyville

Welcome to Lonelyville

September 3, 2024
WELCOME TO LONELYVILLE: When you lack a cat and emergency contact By Krista Madsen– I was on a vacation last week that...
Read More
Pants on Fire

Pants on Fire

August 30, 2024
WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– Hard Truth: A US Presidential candidate can state no less...
Read More
UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

August 30, 2024
  The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the...
Read More
Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

August 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh...
Read More
Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

August 29, 2024
County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of...
Read More
13 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
107 views
bookmark icon