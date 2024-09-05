Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

September 5, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

A visitor to a recent Irvington football practice saw members of the Bulldogs run and run some more. The sideline-to-sideline drill left some flopping to the ground when it was completed. Others were doubled over, gasping for air.

Improved conditioning is viewed as a must if the team is to take a step forward after a difficult, injury-filled 0-7 season. Second-half collapses were far too common.

Support our Sponsors





“If you look at our games last year, there was a significant drop-off after the half,” said second-year coach Justin Myers. “Part of that was on us coaches for not adjusting well enough or making the wrong adjustments. But a lot of that is one-yard runs turning into four or five, four-play drives turning into 16-play drives.”

Senior captain Alex Hempstead is pushing his teammates to push themselves to be as fit as they can possibly be. “Have to do it. We’d fall apart in the second half mentally and physically,” he noted. “We don’t want that to be an issue this year. That can’t be a reason we lose – conditioning. That’s something we can focus on and improve.”

Myers is confident the hard work will be rewarded. “We’re really putting a focus on starting strong and coming out in the second half and having the energy to just bury teams,” he said. “Something kids put a focus on all offseason is ‘We want to be in better shape.’ That’s something they’ve invested in and I’m trying to make sure it comes to fruition.”

Hempstead, a wide receiver who is very difficult to tackle one on one, returns to help lead the attack. He was the Bulldogs’ Offensive Player of the Year last fall.

Preseason saw a lively quarterback competition between Soren Deyonker and Chris Callahan. Deyonker is viewed as the more mobile of the two with Callahan possessing the stronger arm. Callahan will call signals but look for Deyonker to be a lethal weapon in short-yardage situations.

Running back Jaden Jarrett is another key figure on offense. “He’s tall and skinny for a running back, but he runs angry,” Myers said.

Track standout Tane Kim brings a world of speed at wide receiver. Danny Nyarady is set at tight end. Junior left guard Eldad Frechter, a starter since he was a freshman, anchors an offensive line that offers more size than in the recent past. Grant Malakoff and Drew Krzemienski man the tackles. Center-guard Wilson Lark and guard Ryder Spino also are in the mix.

The defense features linebacker Jayin Sawhney, cornerback Adrian Aybar who gained invaluable experience in 2023 as a freshman and safeties Adrielle Martinez and Brody Schimmel.

Frechter, a team captain, is ready to embrace a fresh start. “We’ll forget about last year and use it as motivation,” he said.

Jarrett thinks the players grew from adversity. “A lot of people seem to trust themselves more and trust the team more,” he said.

Myers noted that a fast start would go a long way toward a strong finish. “I think we just need a jolt of confidence to get us rolling,” he said. “Some early success would go a long way.”