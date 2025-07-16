Support our Sponsors
Concerns Raised Over Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown

A rendering of the proposed public park in front of housing project at 303 South Broadway.
July 16, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Neighbors of a proposed rental housing project at 303 South Broadway in Tarrytown raised a variety of concerns to the village’s Planning Board at a recent public hearing.

Am Trust Realty, which has owned the 7.5-acre site since 1997, is seeking a zoning change from the Board of Trustees so it can build up to 320 rental units, along with 4,700 square feet of retail space.

Plans also include 402 parking spaces, a half-acre park and a pathway to connect to the Riverwalk.

“Our intention is to do something special for the village, our neighbors and for the property,” Am Trust Realty President Jonathan Bennett said at the June 23 hearing. “The property is underperforming as an office building. It needs a new design and repurposing.”

The approximately 200,000-square-foot office building, located at the base of the Mario Cuomo Bridge, now has 543 parking spaces.

A petition was submitted to the Planning Board, urging it not to recommend the property be placed in an overlay zone, which can only be applied to a few properties in Office Building (OB) District with frontage on Route 9 or on Route 119 (White Plains Road).

Carol Booth, a resident of South Broadway, maintained building more than 300 units with an eight-story addition was a massive undertaking.

“The scale of this proposal is just blowing my mind,” she remarked. “The more units, the more money made. I get that. I just feel this whole project is going too fast.”

When AmTrust first made its proposal in July 2024, it was calling for 219 units. A new plan with 100 more units was submitted on May 8.

AmTrust is proposing to market 15% of the units as so-called “affordable,” or moderate income. The rest would be “market rate.”

Diane Russo of South Broadway said the project would have triple the number of units as neighboring The Quay of Tarrytown, a condominium complex.

“This will be turning little Tarrytown into White Plains,” she said.

A resident of The Quay agreed with Russo, saying, “This excessive density will just ruin the neighborhood. This is a massive development to push into a town like Tarrytown. There has to be some reasonable approach.”

Several other speakers talked about the traffic congestion already in the area and the difficulties of trying to make a left turn out of The Quay towards the village’s business hub, especially during Halloween tourist season.

“It’s not worth the stress and aggravation,” Lisa Joseph, a resident of The Quay, said. “I don’t know what adding more cars will do to the situation.”

The Planning Board, which will be the lead agency for the project under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), is slated to discuss the project further at its next work session on July 17.

 

