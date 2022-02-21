Con Ed’s January Bill Shocks Residents

February 20, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Usually when Con Ed and other utilities get called on the carpet, it’s after a sudden storm that has knocked out power and left customers in the cold and dark for too long. This time, the uproar is over pieces of paper—namely the utility bills for the month of January that included breathtaking increases over and above anything customers have ever seen.

Some bills were double what they had been this time last year or even last month. Some customers who utilize the convenience of Con Ed’s “auto-pay” plan that withdraws monthly charges directly from their bank accounts learned of the ballooned bills only when informed by the bank that their accounts had been emptied. In some cases, people who had not even received a bill in several months were hit with four-figure charges at the end of January.

For reactions submitted to The Hudson Independent, see “Con Ed Bills–Share Your Story”

As bad as the sharp spike in charges was the element of surprise. The utilities gave no advance warning—only a leaflet accompanying the bill allowing that it “may be higher than usual this month, even if you didn’t use more energy than usual.” When asked by county legislators in a hearing last week about their constituents’ inability to get through to customer service agents, a Con Ed representative acknowledged that it had been “particularly challenging” to reach an agent because of the volume of calls, and that, as an alternative, their web site offered “tools” designed to level out bills over the course of the year. Said Jane Solnick, representing Con Ed: “We’re here to help in any way we can.”

That assurance didn’t fly well with elected officials. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Shelley B. Mayer wrote to Con Ed and the state’s Public Service Commission demanding that the “rate increases be suspended and that other measures be taken to mitigate the impact of the dramatic jump seen in Con Edison ratepayers’ bills.”

“We have grave concerns about the financial shock these high costs will have for our constituents and others across New York State,” wrote the Senators. “The rise in charges will result in serious challenges for many New Yorkers, particularly those already struggling to make ends meet.”

In a 90-minute grilling of utility representatives, the county legislature’s Committee on Energy, Environment and Climate peppered them with questions about how the bills could have gone up so steeply and what the utilities were going to do to mitigate the damage done. “It is incumbent on Con Ed and NYSEG, who have statutory monopolies for the delivery of power, to do more,” said committee chair Erika Piece, representing the Bedford/Pound Ridge area. “Whether it’s expanding consumer enrollment in level billing programs, putting on additional customer service personnel to help residents who find themselves in extreme duress, proactively reaching out to customers on a case-by-case basis, or doing more to protect against energy price volatility in an era of climate change, we and the residents of Westchester expect something better.”

(NYSEG, for New York State Electric & Gas, provides power to northern parts of the county while Con Ed is the provider for down-county communities, including the rivertowns.)

The question of why the January bills shot up so much drew different answers. Con Ed’s Solnick said it was a combination of higher global prices for natural gas and a cold January in Westchester. Another explanation for some large bills was that a moratorium on late and unpaid fees during the pandemic was lifted at year’s end, allowing the utilities to reach back and recover those monies from customers.

In a January 28 letter to the Public Service Commission, Con Ed Senior V.P. Robert Hoglund explained that the utility’s new rate plans were designed to “fund the investments necessary for a safe and reliable clean energy future.” To do so, Hoglund wrote, “our proposed plans request authority to collect approximately $1.2 billion more in electric revenue and approximately $500 million more in gas revenue.” That would translate into an 11.2% electric bill increase and an 18.2% gas rate hike. But these would be future increases not reflected in January bills.

Con Ed bills are broken into four categories: electrical supply charges, electricity delivery charges, gas supply charges and gas delivery charges. Readers of The Hudson Independent who responded to an email request for their experiences indicate that the biggest hit most took was on the gas side of the ledger, both supply and delivery. (see below)

Con Ed says it is willing to work with individual customers to mitigate the financial hurt caused by the January bump. According to Jane Solnick, low-income customers are automatically placed on a level billing plan but others can choose to have their bills spread out over 12 months. Con Ed checks the numbers every three months to see if adjustments are needed.

Getting advance warning of an impending mega-bill and working with Con Ed to level out energy costs over the course of a year might provide some solace, but there are alternatives on the road to clean energy:

Rivertown residents who wish to green their electricity consumption as well as save money can sign up for the Westchester Power CCA (Community Choice Aggregation) program, which gets its power from renewable sources upstate at a fixed price, renegotiated every two years. The price for 100% non-carbon-fueled power is 7.48 cents per kWh, for Supply (not Delivery, which Con Ed controls). That stays constant through the year. Those who live in one of the CCA communities (which include most of the rivertowns) should already be getting the low rate, which comes from Constellation New Energy—unless they opted for another plan. Check your bill to see if you’re getting that rate, as in this example:

Those paying more who want to switch to the lower CCA rate, can do so by going to https://sustainablewestchester.org/wp/energy-choices/ and requesting to opt-in.

As January’s bill dramatized, there is no similar CCA for natural gas. There are, however, other suppliers (called ESCOs) besides ConEd that might offer a lower rate (after the heating season) that can be locked in for a year or more. Check https://documents.dps.ny.gov/PTC/home. One caution: some ESCOs offer a lower fixed rate but can be lax in informing customers when that fixed period ends and a higher rate suddenly kicks in.

–with reporting by Dean Gallea

