Community News ConEd Bills – Share Your Story Published 8 mins ago8 mins ago PENTAX Image February 18, 2022 Lots of rivertown residents have seen big increases in their Con Ed bills for the month of January. How about you? Please share your story with other Hudson Independent readers by filling out our form below (emails addresses will NOT be shared and only first names will be used): Your First Name (required) Village (required) Your Email (required) - (will NOT be shown) HouseApartment Tells us about your ConEd rates this winter: Local News Tarrytown News Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant February 17, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant. The village... Read More Greenburgh News Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism February 16, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against... Read More Community News Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert February 16, 2022 February 16, 2022The Village of Tarrytown Police Department is actively investigating anincident, which occurred in the Pennybridge (south end of... Read More Community News Historic Rivertowns History and News Join a Black History Month Tour of Westchester County February 16, 2022 Throughout Black History Month on Facebook, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Shelley Mayer are exploring nine... Read More Community News Masters Junior Combats Food Insecurity February 15, 2022 By Aurora Horn-- These days especially, it seems, there are more and more people who don't know where their next... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Dobbs Ferry News Local News Ribbon Cutting Held for New Movie Theater in Dobbs Ferry February 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 10 to mark the official public opening of LOOK Dine-In... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Firefighters Push Back on Flag Display Ban February 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The culture wars came to Sleepy Hollow's Village Hall on Tuesday night, February 8. Some 50 members... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program February 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board recently unanimously approved a plan for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins' Youth Advisory Council February 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of State Senate Majority... Read More