‘Completely Reimagined’ Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns

September 23, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

One of Halloween’s most anticipated local tourist destinations is back for another season of spooktacular fun.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at historic Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson will be attracting thousands of visitors for 52 nights from Sept. 12 through Nov. 16 with new displays and expanded thrills.

This year’s event is completely reimagined with multiple new pumpkin displays, including intricate carvings of New York State landmarks, eye-popping classic video game icons, and a whimsical hillside Wizard of Oz scene that goes far beyond the rainbow.

The Gourd & Goblet Tavern, a sit-down VIP hospitality experience inside an 18th-century inn nestled along the Blaze trail, returns after a wildly popular opening season that sold out every night—now with increased capacity. Also new for 2025, visitors can also enjoy The Headless Horseman’s Hideaway, a family-friendly VIP trail-side stop featuring themed cocktails, snacks, and photo-ops with the Horseman himself. Both experiences require separate tickets.

Dates for the Blaze are Sept. 12-14, 19-21, 24-30; Oct. 1-31; Nov. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16. Standard admission online tickets start at $24. Children two and under attend for free. Entry to The Gourd & Goblet Tavern and The Headless Horseman’s Hideaway require separate tickets to those experiences. FLEX and FLEX PLUS tickets provide the ultimate access with no reservations required. Historic Hudson Valley members can access free standard admission tickets. Tickets can only be purchased online at www.hudsonvalley.org.

Historic Hudson Valley, Westchester County’s largest cultural organization, is also offering several other unique Halloween-inspired experiences in the area.

At Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, daytime Legendary Tours offer family fun, including a shadow puppet film and a Legend-themed exhibit. By night, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk and musician Jim Keyes for the outdoor performances of Irving’s ‘Legend,’ a dramatic retelling of Irving’s classic tale.

At Philipsburg Manor, illusionists conjure the supernatural during The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic, featuring ghostly tales and spellbinding tricks. New matinee performances have been added by popular demand.

Debuting this year is The Headless Horseman Files: An Immersive Sleepy Hollow Whodunit, a daytime theatrical mystery 45-minute walk at Philipsburg Manor where visitors gather clues and uncover what really happened to Ichabod Crane.

After dark, Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow has undergone a major transformation as it takes over Philipsburg Manor in the heart of Sleepy Hollow. This atmospheric outdoor experience is filled with fire performers, storytellers, a pop-up market, and a dramatic sound-and-light show recreating the Horseman’s midnight ride.

All events are held rain or shine, have limited capacity and regularly sell out, so advance ticket purchases are required.