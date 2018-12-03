Community Coalition Holiday Effort Announcements

Holiday drives sponsored by member organizations of The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (“C2”).

Allan Block Insurance Agency

The staff of Allan Block Insurance Agency is holding a holiday drive for children of military families who have a parent deployed. If you would like to donate a toy, please contact Margaret Black at mblack@ambins.com or 914-703-3156.

RSHM Life Center December 1-14

RSHM LIFE Center seeks toys and children’s clothing for their annual Holiday Boutique. Donations may be dropped off at the LIFE Center, 32-34 Beekman Ave., Sleepy Hollow between now and December 14th. They also welcome families/individuals who would like to “Adopt-a-Family” and grant the gift wishes of a local family in need. Please contact Sr. Susan Gardella at susan@rshmlifecenter.org or (914) 366-9710 for more information.

Open Door Family Medical Centers December 1-19

Open Door Family Medical Centers seeks donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards (monetary value of approximately $20) to give to their young patients (newborn through age 14). Donations will be accepted from now through December 19th at Open Door, 300 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, or visit their online wish lists at: amazon.com (Open Door Holiday Toy Drive) or Kohls.com (Celebration # 3235617). To learn more, please contact Jane Levy, Manager of Volunteer Programs, at jlevy@odfmc.org or 914-502-1468.

Community Food Pantry

Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown (43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, 10591) is always accepting dried beans, rice, cooking oil, healthy cereals, oatmeal and diapers, along with monetary donations. For more information, visit www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org.