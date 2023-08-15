Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden

August 14, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo –

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities are mourning the sudden loss of Joseph Golden.

Golden, a longtime resident of Tarrytown who died August 6 following a brief illness at the age of 58, was an accomplished photographer known for volunteering his time taking photos of athletes in the Tarrytown School District, as well as countless community events, charities and organizations.

He was also a valuable contributor to The Hudson Independent for many years providing images when the newspaper published a monthly print edition.

Sleepy Hollow Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione said she has photos of her son Michael from Golden spanning from Wolfpack Football and Legends Lacrosse to his senior year playing varsity football, basketball and lacrosse, along with cherished prom photos of her other son Mark.

“Joe was a huge part of the high school sports community. Joe would come to as many games as he could (even away games) and he would share all of the photos with parents and coaches,” Scaglione said. “Joe would go through the thousands of photos he took each game and categorize them by quarter or halves and then pick out select photos that he liked best and send them to parents and even take the time to make collages for some of them. Joe would also take amazing video of games as well as drone footage.”

“He provided countless memories of my sons that I would never have captured without him. I’ve even used his photos as Christmas cards! I am so grateful to him for the countless hours he spent on the fields and courts and pouring over the photos to select the ones that highlighted all of the kid’s successes and joys!” Scaglione said. “Joe was a quiet and humble man, yet kind and generous with his time. He would never accept any gifts for his time. He never wanted anything in return and never wanted recognition or the spotlight on him.”

On August 11, an estimated 200 youths and parents attended a lantern lighting vigil for Golden following the Jazz at Pierson Park event.

“Joe had a huge following on social media. All of the kids followed his Instagram page looking forward to seeing his posts of their games,” Scaglione said. “He even posted “Funny Fridays” where he would make funny memes of the photos. He worked closely with the HS Football Boosters, providing many pictures for the Homecoming Journal as well as the senior banners. Joe also took prom photos every year at Kingsland and the RiverWalk.”

Several local residents showed their appreciation for Golden’s tireless efforts on Facebook.

“RIP Joe Golden. Your dedication year after year with the Wolfpack and Jr Horsemen kids was greatly appreciated. Thank you for all the memories. On behalf of the Jr Horsemen Family we extend our condolences to your family,” Shezzy Miranda posted.

“From flag to HS Varsity, I have 1,000 more fantastic moments captured by this amazing, dedicated and committed member of our community, I am forever grateful.” Jennifer Gill posted.

“Thank you, Joe Golden, for creating such beautiful memories for my family and I to look back on and being such a great presence in each of our lives. You will be greatly missed.” Alyssa Bellantoni posted.

Golden was born in Somerville, NJ on April 11, 1965 to Robert and Mary (O’Connor) Golden. He was a graduate of Stepinac High School, Class of 1981. He was Director of Analytics at Westchester Medical Center where he developed and managed data for the hospital.

He is survived by his mother, sisters Liz, Ann and Katie, brothers-in-law Sal, Frank and Mike and his sister-in-law Nelly. He is also survived by his nieces Emily, Kristina, Alex and Hannah, and his nephews, Greg, Mikey and Matt, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, and his brothers, Edward and Denis.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated August 11 at Transfiguration Church. Donations in Golden’s name can be made to Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center, 300 Corporate Blvd. S. Yonkers, NY 10701 or at www.setonchildrens.org.