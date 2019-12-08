Community Holiday Donation Wish List

1) The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown welcomes food and monetary donations so they may continue to serve local families each month who are food insecure. To find out more, please visit their website at http://www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org or make checks payable to Community Food Pantry and send to 43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

2) It Takes a Village (“ITAV”) 10591 welcomes its members to bring non-perishable food to their holiday meeting on December 10 at the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns to be donated to the Community Food Pantry of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

3) THE RSHM LIFE Center seeks new, unwrapped toys and children’s clothing for their annual Holiday Boutique. Donations may be dropped off at the LIFE Center, 32-34 Beekman Ave., Sleepy Hollow between now and December 13th. For suggested gifts, or if you would like to avoid the stores, they have an Amazon Wish List. When you log on to Amazon look for RSHM LIFE Center Christmas List.

4) The Rotary Club will continue to collect food donations. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at Tarrytown Village Hall.

5) Open Door Family Medical Centers – Open Door seeks donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards (monetary value of approximately $20) to give to their young patients (newborn through age 14). Donations will be accepted from now through December 19th at Open Door, 300 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, They also would appreciate wrapping paper donations.

6) From now through December 17, the Tarrytown Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to The Salvation Army and the Community Opportunity Center. Food and diapers are also being collected for the Community Food Pantry. Please bring your donations to designated boxes at Warner Library, A Nu Toy Store in Tarrytown, Tarrytown Village Hall or the Tarrytown Police Department lobby.

7) Volunteer New York has listed 12 drives happening throughout the rivertowns and elsewhere in the county. Please see volunteernewyork.org/holiday for all of the details.

8) The Family YMCA at Tarrytown is collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for the children of Abbott House through December 12. Abbott House cares for refugee children who have come to the US without their parents. They provide temporary comprehensive residential care for children while they work towards reuniting them with a family member or sponsor. Please bring your donations to the YMCA lobby.

9) Now through December 22, the Sleepy Hollow Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in need. Drop off locations include the James Galgano Senior Center, Village Hall and the Sleepy Hollow Police Department lobby.