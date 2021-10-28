Community News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

• Bookmarks: 2

Community Food Pantry donors gather at the Katherine W. Davis Center
October 28, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown held a fundraiser — an open bar event on Sunday at the Kathryn W. Davis RiverWalk Center at the entrance to Sleepy Hollow’s Kingsland Point Park. Scores of local residents paid $50-apiece and contributed more on top of that, surpassing expectations by raising $35,694 — enough to supply two months worth of meals to more than 500 families.

Advertisement
  • Architecture for Kids
  • Irvington Theater Videos for Change

It was a much-needed financial shot in the arm, as 2021 has been a tough year for the food pantry. The balance of supply and demand — in this case, the supply of donations of both food and financial support and the rising needs of food-insecure families in the two villages — was upended by COVID-19.

For the first year of the pandemic, donations kept up with demand. Beginning last March, however, when the sense of crisis began to ease, dollar donations fell off while the numbers of those in need continued to grow. At the same time, the pantry’s traditional food wholesalers were facing their own supply constraints.

Individuals stepped up, leaving meals on the front porch of Food Pantry President Rachelle Gebler, but it wasn’t enough. The 275 families for which the pantry had been supplying meals each month expanded to about 1,000 families requiring food twice-a-month, with costs growing from $6,000 to $45,000.

The food sourcing improved after first grocer DeCicco & Sons and then Kendal on Hudson each used their own wholesalers to donate a month’s worth of meals, filling a gap until the pantry was able to line up a wholesaler directly. But the needs of the food insecure in the two villages only continue to grow. As Beth Zolkind, the Community Food Pantry’s treasurer, was quoted in a recent newsletter as saying, “We’ve learned from prior economic contractions that the population we serve sees improved circumstances only at the tail end of a recovery.”

Community Food Pantry leadership (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)

The success of Sunday’s fundraiser notwithstanding, the Food Pantry is still in need of donations, hoping to return its frequency of delivery back from once to twice a month. As Rachelle Gebler reminded guests, “Many of these people are only a car payment or an ER visit away from falling into a financial hole.”

To donate, visit: https://www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org/.

 


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

October 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy...
Read More
Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — As chairman of the Tarrytown Planning Board for 48 years, Dr. Stanley Friedlander helped shape the...
Read More
Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Of the four incumbents on the ballot November 2, Tarrytown Trustee David Kim has the least...
Read More
Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village

Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village

October 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Mark Weinstein is no stranger to the inner workings of government. Weinstein, who is running for one...
Read More
Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington

Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington

October 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — While the hot races for mayor and three trustee seats head into the final stretch in...
Read More
Election 2021: When and Where to Vote

Election 2021: When and Where to Vote

October 26, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 2, and early voting is already underway. Here’s when and...
Read More
The Life And Works Of Barbara Denyer, Irvington’s ‘Grande Dame,’ On Exhibit

The Life And Works Of Barbara Denyer, Irvington’s ‘Grande Dame,’ On Exhibit

October 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — She was an artist, actress, designer, carpenter, fashionista — eclectic, eccentric, glamorous — and for the...
Read More
McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

October 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Becky McGovern has been a member of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for the last 14...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial

Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial

October 21, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The Tarrytown Police Department unveiled a memorial over 20 years in the making late this afternoon...
Read More
Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change

Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change

October 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Lifelong Tarrytown resident Terence Murphy ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Trustees in...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
42 views
bookmark icon