Tarrytown News Commercial Property in Tarrytown Sells for $1.9M Published 3 hours ago Building at 100 White Plains Road. September 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— Houlihan Lawrence Commercial, a division of Houlihan Lawrence, announced Monday the sale of a commercial property in Tarrytown for $1.9 million. The 6,768-square-foot Federal style office building at 100 White Plains Road was purchased by a local White Plains law firm for their corporate use. The seller was represented by Garry Klein, Regional Manager and Andrew Grossman, Real Estate Salesperson, and the purchaser was represented by Jeffrey Landsman, Associate Real Estate Broker, all of Houlihan Lawrence Commercial. "This trophy office building was well-suited for any number of professional office uses and was a real pleasure to represent," said Grossman. "Our team at Houlihan worked very collaboratively to source a local buyer who was in need of acquiring a building with some existing tenants in-place, allowing them to grow into the space over time," added Klein.