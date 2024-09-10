Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Tarrytown News

Commercial Property in Tarrytown Sells for $1.9M

• Bookmarks: 9

Building at 100 White Plains Road.
September 9, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Houlihan Lawrence Commercial, a division of Houlihan Lawrence, announced Monday the sale of a commercial property in Tarrytown for $1.9 million.

The 6,768-square-foot Federal style office building at 100 White Plains Road was purchased by a local White Plains law firm for their corporate use.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym

The seller was represented by Garry Klein, Regional Manager and Andrew Grossman, Real Estate Salesperson, and the purchaser was represented by Jeffrey Landsman, Associate Real Estate Broker, all of Houlihan Lawrence Commercial.

“This trophy office building was well-suited for any number of professional office uses and was a real pleasure to represent,” said Grossman.

“Our team at Houlihan worked very collaboratively to source a local buyer who was in need of acquiring a building with some existing tenants in-place, allowing them to grow into the space over time,” added Klein.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
Commercial Property in Tarrytown Sells for $1.9M

Commercial Property in Tarrytown Sells for $1.9M

September 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Houlihan Lawrence Commercial, a division of Houlihan Lawrence, announced Monday the sale of a commercial property in...
Read More
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 9, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Fundraiser Launched for Ailing Sleepy Hollow Third Grade Student

Fundraiser Launched for Ailing Sleepy Hollow Third Grade Student

September 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A weeklong fundraiser has been launched to help a third-grade student in the Tarrytown School District recently...
Read More
No

No

September 8, 2024
NO: Used liberally makes way for a few better yeses By Krista Madsen– One pre-spring weekend, this guy I was giddily gaga...
Read More
Jon Anderson Brings Yes Classics and New Album ‘True’ to The Cap

Jon Anderson Brings Yes Classics and New Album ‘True’ to The Cap

September 8, 2024
By W.B. King-- As a kid, Jon Anderson did not have designs on becoming a musician. A tried-and-true supporter of...
Read More
Gusting Winds Force Cancellation Of This Year’s Lighthouse Swim

Gusting Winds Force Cancellation Of This Year’s Lighthouse Swim

September 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It was a crystal -clear September day—perfect for an outdoor athletic event, even a swim, except for...
Read More
Coffee With a Side of Warmth, Opportunity and Inclusion

Coffee With a Side of Warmth, Opportunity and Inclusion

September 7, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- What happens when your favorite people are too often the subject of myth and misconception? You create...
Read More
Hastings Taking ‘All in’ Approach to Football Season

Hastings Taking ‘All in’ Approach to Football Season

September 7, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- During a recent Hastings practice, members of the team wore green t-shirts with yellow lettering that read,...
Read More
Hackley Looks to Defend Metro Independent League Title

Hackley Looks to Defend Metro Independent League Title

September 7, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Hackley is on the move. After a period of shuffling head coaches and then some growing pains,...
Read More
New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
55 views
bookmark icon