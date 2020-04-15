COMING OUT OF EASTER WEEKEND, THE TIDE MAY BE ABOUT TO TURN, BUT CAUTION REMAINS THE WATCHWORD

By Barrett Seaman

From the villages of the rivertowns, through the county and the state and even throughout the region, elected officials are cautiously optimistic that the terrible arc of the coronavirus may have hit its peak in the New York metropolitan area, now recognized around the globe as the epicenter of the pandemic. While adamant in their admonitions to their constituents that now is not the time to let down their guard, these officeholders are beginning to plan for a gradual return to something that approximates normal.

On Easter Monday, from Albany to Irvington, press briefings, data releases and a local virtual town hall meeting all reflected a shift, albeit in far more cautious terms than those emanating from the Trump White House. On a day that President Trump claimed that he had the authority to direct states to open their schools and businesses, even against the will of their leaders, five other Northeast regional governors joined New York’s Andrew Cuomo in forming a task force that would coordinate any transition and to do so incrementally according to their own circumstances. As New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who joined Cuomo, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf, Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo and Delaware’s John Carney, put it, “We will only get an economic recovery on the back of a health care recovery.” To do otherwise, he said, would be like “throwing gasoline on a fire.”

The six regional states have formed an 18-person task force consisting of each of their heads of Health and Economic Development, as well as their governor’s chief of staff, and tasked them with coming up with a strategy in a matter of weeks, depending on the course of the disease.

On the local level, Irvington convened its own virtual town hall and invited State Senator Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Executive George Latimer, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, state assemblyman Tom Abinanti, county legislator Mary Jane Shimsky, Irvington mayor Brian Smith and the village’s four trustees as well as Irvington School Superintendent Kris Harrison. The officials answered constituents’ questions in a two-hour Zoom event that drew over 100 participants, despite a storm that knocked power out for more than 250 residents in the Main Street area.

Stewart-Cousins reported on legislation in Albany, including the initial $40 billion emergency spending bill and the ban on utilities cutting off service because of unpaid bills. Knowing that the progressive Irvington Activists were a sponsor of the meeting, she and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti raised legislative reforms near and dear to them, including the ongoing bail reform review, guns and further environmental bills. More on the theme of the times, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner answered questions about his recent requirement that grocery story workers wear gloves and masks. Legislator Shimsky stressed the wide range of services the county is able to provide.

While acknowledging the latest death toll in Westchester had reached 557 over the Easter weekend. County Executive Latimer echoed the message coming out of Albany, which is that the trends are pointing in the right direction. “We may well be at the point where we are flattening the curve,” he told participants.

While reaching the peak and beginning the descent towards normalcy was on everyone’s mind, the nuts and bolts of survival remained the topic at hand for the remainder of the session. School Superintendent Kris Harrison outlined the steps Irvington schools have been taking to keep the learning process going, providing meals to children that need them and managing administration, including putting together a 2020-21 budget.

Acknowledging that Irvington is a relatively well-off community, he noted that children in the system qualifying for free meals had risen from three to nine percent in recent years. To make sure they are fed, the school has set up two distribution points in the village, one in the Main Street School parking lot, the other at Tarrytown Crossing on Route 119. In order to avoid stigmatizing recipients, Harrison said, the meals were available to any Irvington student.

In addition to food, the district had distributed 200 Chromebooks to those who lacked their own computers, as well as Wi Fi jetpacks for those without home internet access. The schools have been practicing distance learning since the stay-at-home order went into effect and is about to enter what Harrison called their Phase III, which will utilize interactive platforms to conduct live instruction.

Mayor Brian Smith thanked villages for their patience and understanding the severe limitations the virus has placed on government services. IVAC, Irvington’s volunteer ambulance corps operating on thin margins in the best of times, has been stretched beyond capacity by calls that included one as far away as Mt. Vernon. Police, fire and DPW workers are no less taxed. When one of the 12 public works employees tested positive, not only was he quarantined but so were his two truck mates. To maintain normal service, these two opted to ride in quarantine together, on the job.

Smith invited participants to join in a live, that is, interactive village board meeting on Wednesday, the 15th for an open hearing on the budget. He noted the challenge inherent in predicting revenues with no idea what taxes would bring in, or when.

As for that glimmer of hope about re-opening, the village, like the county, will wait for guidance from on high, in hopes that the data will give all elected officials some direction.