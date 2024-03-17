Comedian Kathy Griffin to Perform at Tarrytown Music Hall

March 16, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Legendary comedian Kathy Griffin will be performing her no holds barred show at the Tarrytown Music Hall on Friday, March 22.

Griffin, 63, who is returning to the stage for the first time in more than six years with her standup tour My Life On The PTSD List, promises no one and no topic will be off limits.

“I will make fun of Tarrytown right to its face,” Griffin said in an interview from her Malibu, California home. “My show is highly improvisable. I’m always trying new stuff. I love New York. I’ll be able to do some material there that I can’t do in Los Angeles because they’re too stupid.”

The name of the tour is not only a play on her Emmy-winning TV series, it’s a reference to the many daunting challenges Griffin has faced over the past several years, most significantly lung cancer that resulted in the removal of half of her lung and a permanent change in the sound of her voice.

In 2020, Griffin contemplated committing suicide after seriously abusing pills which skyrocketed when she sparked outrage for posing with a replica of then-President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand in 2017.

“It wasn’t even about wanting to hurt this guy,” she said. “It was about what a threat he was to our country and our democracy. I would take a dead body over Donald Trump. He’s such a misogynist.”

Griffin’s Trump skit led her to being investigated by the U.S. government as a terrorist which landed her on a no-fly list and unable to work, a predicament that she is still recovering from.

“Six long years,” Griffin said. “I was unable to make a living. I started this tour out in Vegas at The Mirage. I got a standing ovation just for being alive. The minute my shoes hit that stage it felt like home.”

A two-time Emmy and Grammy award winner, Griffin said since she was a young girl she aspired to be a sidekick on a sitcom, such as Ethel Mertz was to Lucy Ricardo on I Love Lucy and Rhoda was to Mary Tyler Moore on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

“I wanted to come in, get a laugh and leave,” she said.

In 2013, Griffin was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials – more than any comedian in history.

She starred on NBC’s Suddenly Susan and guest starred on multiple TV series, including Seinfeld, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, You, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Griffin said she came into her own when she started doing standup but stressed being a female comic was difficult.

“The biggest stigma to selling tickets is simply that I’m a female,” she said. “Men don’t think of buying tickets for a comic that’s a female. I have to work harder, jump higher. I’m serious about my craft. I write my own sh–. Ageism is bad. Thank God for my gays and ladies.”

For show and ticket information, fans can visit www.KathyGriffin.net. The March 22 show at the Tarrytown Music Hall starts at 7:30 p.m.