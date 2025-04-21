Support our Sponsors
Lyndhurst Crafts Fair 2025
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Come See Greenburgh Art — And Artists

April 21, 2025

The River villages are known for our artists. This Saturday three local artists from Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley will join over forty other artists from around Greenburgh and will be exhibiting their works at our second annual artist market- Richard Presser Park, Central Ave April 26 from 11-4 (rain date is Sunday).

The artists from the river villages are Jennifer Chu-Carroll- Dobbs Ferry. She is a fiber artist focusing on knitting, weaving, spinning and dyeing. Jean Capuano of Dobbs Ferry is a water color painter  and also is known locally for her children’s books, prints and notecards.  And- Elizabeth Bell of Ardsley will exhibit her water color painting. Elizabeth studied with some of the top water color artists from around the nation.

This is a fun event. If you are an artist and are not exhibiting – you might want to check the market out and consider exhibiting next year.

Come peruse pottery, painting, jewelry, woodworking, ceramics, photography, collages, fiber arts, hand-crafted lotions, and meet an Art Therapist.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

April 21, 2025
