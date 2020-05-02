COME DONATE FOOD (OR CASH) ON BEEKMAN AVE. TODAY

Dear Residents,

Our State Senator Peter Harkham is hosting a pop-up drive-thru food drop-off on Saturday, May 2nd, in Sleepy Hollow.

We will be collecting goods in the parking lot across from Village Hall from 12 noon until 2:00pm on Beekman Avenue. (Monetary donations are welcome)

All goods will then be distributed through the Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Community Food Pantry, so we are staying local.

Our neighbors have been hit hard by the pandemic with entire families down with the virus, no paychecks, and no food.

Sleepy Hollow trustees and village staff have been helping to bring food to the families in quarantine when they cannot access the Community Pantry themselves.

The list of foods most needed are on the Community Food Pantry website: https://www.communityfoodpantryshtt.orghttps://www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org/

Please consider driving by tomorrow, Saturday and donate if you can! (See attached Flier!)

Thank you for your generosity, and we hope to see you there!