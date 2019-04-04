Coldwell Banker to Open Tarrytown Office

by Barrett Seaman

What is it they say in the real estate business? “Location, location, location?” That is what Coldwell Banker, a major player in the rivertowns’ real estate market, got when it signed a lease recently for office space just off the corner of Broadway and Main Street in Tarrytown. The office will be responsible for sales there and in neighboring Sleepy Hollow, markets until now largely covered by the firm’s main rivertowns office in Dobbs Ferry.

The new office, which will replace what had been the public face of The New York Bridge Authority, across the street from Lefteris Restaurant, will include Tarrytown’s own Dan Bucci, who was last year’s number one-producing agent in the Tarrytown school district.

“I was born and raised here,” said Bucci. “This has been my backyard forever.”

The space will not be the usual array of cubicles one expects to see in a real estate office but a rather more hospitable arrangement that will have a lounge and coffee station up front and high top desks where clients can look at brochures for prospective housing. While there may be as many as 15 agents working out of the office, typically only about four will be on hand at any given time. The rest will presumably be out with clients.

Pending architectural approval and permits, the new office will be open later in the spring, about when the housing market perks up again. How busy they will be depends on what the market is like. ”We’re going to find out this spring,” said Bucci.

Last year, Tarrytown held up relatively well because prices tended to be more attractive than in neighboring villages. But this year will be the first-time homeowners and prospective buyers will feel the full impact of the reassessment and the loss of the state and local tax deduction. Still, the rivertowns continue to benefit from young families moving up from the city to take advantage of more space, decent public schools and proximity to the Hudson River.