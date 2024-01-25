Sponsor
Coffee Labs Roasters Partners with Make-A-Wish for Fundraiser

Coffee Labs Roasters co-owners Alicia and Mike Love.
January 25, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Coffee Labs Roasters is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to raise money for the Hot Chocolate for Wishes campaign.

From Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, Coffee Labs, which have locations in Tarrytown and Eastchester, will be donating 15% of all hot chocolate sales to Make-A-Wish. Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day.

In addition, Coffee Labs co-owners Alicia and Mike Love have pledged to match the total amount raised.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this initiative, supporting Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley and the dreams of children facing critical illnesses,” said Alicia Love. “At Coffee Labs Roasters, we love being a force for good in our community. It’s an honor to contribute to causes that matter.”

Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted wishes to more than 3,200 children in the community it serves. The Chapter’s territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.

Coffee Labs Roasters was established in 2003 in Tarrytown and later expanded to Eastchester. Pioneers of relationship-driven coffees, they prioritize sustainable farming, putting a spotlight on the dedicated farmers and producers elevating coffee quality.

Coffee Labs, located on Main St. near the Tarrytown Music Hall, earned Westchester County’s first National Living Wage Certification Seal from Living Wage For U.S., showcasing their dedication to their staff and overall community impact.

