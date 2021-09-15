Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

September 15, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Clover Heating & Cooling celebrates its 35th anniversary this October and will dedicate the next year to giving back to the Westchester community in several ways.

The Sleepy Hollow-based business will kick off the celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, when owner Anthony Marmo presents a check for $3,500 to Sister Susan Gardella of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) Life Center in Sleepy Hollow.

The donation is being made in memory of Marmo’s dear friend, Sister Bernadette Donaghy, RHSM (1919-2013).

The check will be presented at a block party hosted by J.P. Doyle’s Restaurant at 48 Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow. Clover Heating & Cooling will also host a 50/50 raffle at the party with all proceeds going directly to the Life Center.

“There are so many important community resources that help people in need, and we are happy to support them whenever possible but especially at a time when so many people have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Marmo stated. “We will be looking for additional opportunities to help the community in the coming year.”

In August, Marmo and his staff donated 35 backpacks for local students in partnership with the Brielle Sky Foundation, Sleepy Hollow Police Department and Tarrytown Police Department. The backpacks were distributed to children at the Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center. An additional 35 backpacks are being donated to the Westchester Community Opportunity Program (WestCOP), and 35 more will be donated to RSHM.

In November, Clover will donate 35 turkeys for Thanksgiving to WestCOP from the Community Opportunity Center in Tarrytown. WestCOP is a private, not-for-profit, multi-purpose social services organization that has operated community programs combating poverty and its adverse effects in the Hudson Valley for more than 50 years, helping the low-income and at-risk populations in the Hudson Valley region to achieve greater self-sufficiency.

In addition, Clover will provide free carbon monoxide testing for current clients for the next 12 months and offer a special $35 rate for future clients.

“Anytime fuel burns, it creates a deadly gas called carbon monoxide,” Marmo said. “Gas for fireplaces, stoves, water heaters, furnaces and other appliances can also leak carbon monoxide if not properly exhausted to the outside. If there’s a leak in the seal of the appliance’s exhaust system, the CO will leak into your home. This testing provides a level of comfort to anyone wondering if their home has a carbon monoxide issue.”

