Business News
Community News
Local News

Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

• Bookmarks: 3

clover heating and cooling backpack distribution
Backpacks donated by Clover Heating & Cooling for children in need fill tables, ready for distribution. (Angela Gaul/Milestone Images)
September 15, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

 Clover Heating & Cooling celebrates its 35th anniversary this October and will dedicate the next year to giving back to the Westchester community in several ways.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event

The Sleepy Hollow-based business will kick off the celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, when owner Anthony Marmo presents a check for $3,500 to Sister Susan Gardella of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) Life Center in Sleepy Hollow.

The donation is being made in memory of Marmo’s dear friend, Sister Bernadette Donaghy, RHSM (1919-2013).

The check will be presented at a block party hosted by J.P. Doyle’s Restaurant at 48 Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow. Clover Heating & Cooling will also host a 50/50 raffle at the party with all proceeds going directly to the Life Center.

“There are so many important community resources that help people in need, and we are happy to support them whenever possible but especially at a time when so many people have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Marmo stated. “We will be looking for additional opportunities to help the community in the coming year.”

In August, Marmo and his staff donated 35 backpacks for local students in partnership with the Brielle Sky Foundation, Sleepy Hollow Police Department and Tarrytown Police Department. The backpacks were distributed to children at the Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center. An additional 35 backpacks are being donated to the Westchester Community Opportunity Program (WestCOP), and 35 more will be donated to RSHM.

In November, Clover will donate 35 turkeys for Thanksgiving to WestCOP from the Community Opportunity Center in Tarrytown. WestCOP is a private, not-for-profit, multi-purpose social services organization that has operated community programs combating poverty and its adverse effects in the Hudson Valley for more than 50 years, helping the low-income and at-risk populations in the Hudson Valley region to achieve greater self-sufficiency.

In addition, Clover will provide free carbon monoxide testing for current clients for the next 12 months and offer a special $35 rate for future clients.

“Anytime fuel burns, it creates a deadly gas called carbon monoxide,” Marmo said. “Gas for fireplaces, stoves, water heaters, furnaces and other appliances can also leak carbon monoxide if not properly exhausted to the outside. If there’s a leak in the seal of the appliance’s exhaust system, the CO will leak into your home. This testing provides a level of comfort to anyone wondering if their home has a carbon monoxide issue.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
If You See This Invasive Pest, “PLEASE, PLEASE, DESTROY IT”

If You See This Invasive Pest, “PLEASE, PLEASE, DESTROY IT”

September 16, 2021
And when you do, notify your local Recreation and Parks Department as well as the New York State Department of...
Read More
COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade

COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade

September 15, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on local Halloween activities....
Read More
Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

September 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  Clover Heating & Cooling celebrates its 35th anniversary this October and will dedicate the next year to...
Read More
Rivertowns Volunteers Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

Rivertowns Volunteers Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

September 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Dobbs Ferry resident Niall Cain, an architect by profession, helped load up a church van with furniture...
Read More
Irvington Pounds Peekskill, 34-14, in Season Opener

Irvington Pounds Peekskill, 34-14, in Season Opener

September 12, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Minutes before Irvington’s Tommy Flanagan led the charge onto Meszaros Field bearing an American flag, minutes before...
Read More
Remembering 9/11: “We Were One”

Remembering 9/11: “We Were One”

September 11, 2021
By Kira Ratan and Barrett Seaman— Like other Americans in towns and villages all across the country, citizens of the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Confident in Being a Top Contender

Dobbs Ferry Confident in Being a Top Contender

September 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- Dobbs Ferry looks to be primed for a big season. As in Jose Regalado big. Regalado, at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Players Optimistic Starting Season

Sleepy Hollow Players Optimistic Starting Season

September 8, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- Another rebuilding year? That is the last thing Sleepy Hollow wants to hear, even if it is...
Read More
Bulldogs Plan More Balanced Approach on Gridiron 

Bulldogs Plan More Balanced Approach on Gridiron 

September 8, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington’s varsity football players may not have expected a crash course before the start of the school...
Read More
New Coach Brings Winning Attitude to Sleepy Hollow Football Program

New Coach Brings Winning Attitude to Sleepy Hollow Football Program

September 8, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow’s varsity football players are hailing the arrival of new coach Jerry Flora while laying some...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
7 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *