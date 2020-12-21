Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns

December 21, 2020

By Linda Viertel–

There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely, treating everyone to a quiet dinner out the night before Christmas or on New Year’s Eve and do so safely and securely. Our rivertown restaurants are adhering to all medical protocols: separating tables, fully sanitizing the interiors, with all staff wearing masks and insuring that customers do as well. So, with all precautions in place, why not support our local restaurants, give yourselves a much-needed “time-out” and let one of our talented local chefs provide you with a precious and celebratory meal at holiday time?

Below, you will find several local eateries that will be open on Christmas and/or New Year’s Eve, but there are others too numerous to mention in our rivertowns, and many are also offering take-out menus for your convenience. Consider this a partial list and check to make sure restaurants will be open day of (due to possible changing restrictions); search for others or your favorites, ask for take-out if you so desire, and give yourself and our local restaurants the gift of a holiday dinner. Our four Hudson River villages are fortunate to have a comprehensive variety of cuisines to choose from nearby: American, Italian, Portuguese, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, British, Cuban, and vegan. So, here’s hoping you will share precious good times with family and friends and toast the new year with hopes for a safer, healthier 2021.

Tarrytown:

Tarry Tavern

Owner Henry Cabral will be greeting diners on Christmas Eve with several traditional Portuguese specialties in addition to his popular menu favorites. Tarry Tavern’s fish specials will include a traditional Portuguese bacalhau or “salted cod” accompanied by potatoes, with lots of garlic and olive oil, served over shaved red onions and roasted peppers. He will also be preparing Portuguese octopus, Littleneck clams, stuffed calamari, and scallops along with monkfish for those eager to celebrate Christmas eve with a traditional Seven Fish Feast.

For New Year’s Eve Tarry Tavern will be foregoing a prix fixe menu this year and serving the regular a la carte menu along with a few specials such as Dover Sole Meunière and Colorado rack of lamb. Given Tarry Tavern’s commendable farm to table track record, whatever dish Cabral chooses to highlight on his New Year’s Eve menu is bound to delight.

If You Go:

27 Main Street Tarrytown, NY 10591

tarrytavern.com

Please call for reservations:

(914) 631-7227

Bistro 12

A cozy restaurant across from The Music Hall, Bistro 12 offers Mediterranean-style cooking with a homey touch. Since the holidays are a special time, why not concentrate on Bistro 12’s own daily specials: for appetizers – caldo verde, a heart-warming Portuguese collard, potato and chourico soup or sardines served with endives and sauteed onions in a Mediterranean vinaigrette. Signature dishes include a variety of risottos with either seafood or filet mignon and shitake mushrooms, a ravioli Tartufata (cream and white truffle oil enhance the delicate mushroom filling), and a Tagliolini Duck Confit, made with smokey, wintry porcini mushrooms. Grilled large Black Tiger Prawns , braised rabbit, veal scallopini, grilled lamb chops or braised short ribs offer dinner specialty choices perfect for a celebratory meal.

And, since it’s a holiday eve, why not end your repast with a mouth-watering dessert? The always comforting flan, carrot or chocolate mousse cake, the natas do ceu ( Portuguese “cream from heaven”) or light pistachio cheesecake and say Merry Christmas or Happy New Year- your choice.

If You Go:

12 Main Street

914-909-2770

Bistro12.net

Goosefeather at the Tarrytown House Estate:

Will be offering a whole duck dinner to go for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (pre-order pick- up times at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. )

Whole Duck Dinner: $150 – Serves 4

-Whole Duck, uncarved

-Char Siu Pork

-Supreme Rice

-Lamb Noodle

-Brussels sprouts

Add Mapo Cauliflower for $24

Ducks will not be carved, but packed whole and covered in an aluminum to-go tray.

Interested diners can email info@goosefeatherny.com or call 914-829-5454 to reserve.

And, here’s the “2020 Can’t End Soon Enough” Menu for New Year’s Eve at Goosefeather:

Three Courses for $99 per person with the option of adding on a bottomless wine package for another $36 per person

Seatings will be at 4, 5, and 7 p.m.. for a prix fixe menu only. Reservations can be made via Resy.

First course (choice of)

– Black truffle and pork wonton, black truffle soy vinegar, pickled apple

– Hamachi tartare, milk toast, chili boba, aged soy

– Buddha delight winter salad, citrus, mushroom, pickled bamboo, soy egg

Second course (choice of)

– Hot and sour soup, rice cakes, egg flower

– Longevity noodle, chili garlic black bean, crispy sweet potatoes

Third course (choice of)

– Seared beef strip loin, red cooked ox tails, Chinese broccoli

– Wok charred lobster, lobster fried rice, xo brown butter

– Roasted squash, 6 happiness mushroom, goji berry

*All diners will go home with a bag of sweets.

If You Go:

49 East Sunnyside Lane

914-829-5454

goosefeatherny.com

Irvington:

La Chinita Poblana

Juan Aguilar’s justly popular authentic Mexican restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve, though not on Christmas eve. But what better way to bring in 2021 than with a choice of 6 margarita’s or a flight of tequila tastings! All accompanied by freshly fried corn chips and guacamole made exactly to your taste. La Chinita’s “antojitos” (little snacks) are perfect to share with the table: tacos, enchiladas, nachos, flautas or chimichangas, made with steak, chicken and cheese, or just veggies for the vegetarians in your midst. New Year’s Eve is the perfect night to enjoy Aguilar’s Caldo Tlalpeno – a soulfully rich-tasting chicken soup redolent of cilantro and brimming with chicken and avocado. Signature dishes include the Pollo or Shrimp al Tequila, a deeply flavorful carne asada and Aguilar’s bisteca poblano with roasted corn, onions and potato hash. All main courses arrive with beans and rice, pico de gallo and many with guacamole as well. The fajtas mixtas- resplendent as it is with steak, chicken shrimp, onion, pepper, mushrooms and more, is plentiful for two.

And, for dessert, who can resist churros, a pastel de tres leches or the flan Napolitano? Puebla is Mexico’s culinary center, known world-wide for the quality and delicacy of the Mexican dishes served there. Lucky for the rivertowns that we get a taste of Puebla nearby-by, not to mention all those margaritas and tequilas on New Year’s eve. Drive safely!

If You Go:

61 Main Street

914-231-9398

chinitapoblanany.com

Mima Vinoteca, Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Every wine is Italian at Mima, from the “bianchis” to the “rossis,” to the “rosatis,” the spumantis, and the amaros and grappas. The salumes and the formaggios all hail from various Italian regions as well. And the dishes are traditional as can be- handed down from family nonnas. Snack on crispy fried chickpeas while enjoying a glass of red wine, the calamari fritto, fried artichokes or grilled octopus. Mima’s famous rigatoni Bolognese makes a hearty winter first course, as does the orecchiette, smothered in home-made spicy Italian sausage, cannellini and broccoli rabe. Grilled sirloins steak is complemented by an Amarone reduction, and branzino is enhanced by a lemon reduction with a healthy serving of broccoli rabe.

For dessert, everyone loves Mima’s bombolini- fluffy Italian mini-doughnuts, and, of course, the rich tiramisu and ricotta cheesecake. Whether you are dining in Mima’s charming tin-ceilinged restaurant, at the beautiful commodious bar, or ordering take-out, Mima will help you celebrate the holiday in style.

If You Go:

63 Main Street

914-591-1300

mimarestaurant.com

Dobbs Ferry:

Sam’s Italian Restaurant

Maurice Giliberti, Sam’s owner since 1986, grew up cooking there as a teenager revering the 60 year-old restaurant as a local institution. And he hasn’t stopped giving back to his community all along the way, especially on October 15th when he held a fund-raiser at Sam’s to support the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry, which he has been donating to for years. Customers ate safely inside, but most ordered out, and the event was a huge success. Wouldn’t it be just right to support one of our revered local restaurants in return?

Sam’s is still a beloved old-style, casual family restaurant staffed by the nicest folks you’ll ever meet. Standard Italian specialties include clams oreganata, plentiful hot and cold antipasti, and fried calamari for first. Chicken scarpariello, veal saltimbocca, the freshest of grilled fish, steaks and veal chops cooked to order. If a stuffed calzone or pizza appeals for dinner- you can get it at Sam’s. And, children can order their own ziti, ravioli spaghetti in a variety of offerings.

Celebrate with Italian cheesecake, a cannoli or spumoni to complete your traditional Italian holiday.

If You Go:

128 Main Street

Tel: 914-693-9724, 914-693-2008

samsofdobbsferry.com

Piccola Trattoria

“We’re going to be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and Year’s Day,” says Sergio Penacchio, chef/owner of his cozy 34 seat rustic yet elegantly comfortable dining establishment on Main Street. Chef Penacchio creates dishes from both southern and northern Italy, ones that were family favorites and all with the freshest ingredients. Appetizers include polpette al sugo (100% beef served in a rich marinara sauce), melanzane al forno, and PEI mussels in a delicate white wine or tomato sauce, not to mention fresh salads, including a burrata and a white anchovy offering. A variety of six mouth-watering pastas could be your secondi, if you could decide which one to order, or Penacchio’s feathery gnocchi or cannelloni (crepes with pork Bolognese and spinach, baked in a bechamel sauce).

Main courses- perfect winter dishes all – include pork Milanese, rib-eye (bistecca) grilled to order, a perfectly prepared seafood melange (frutti de mare) in a light tomato sauce, linguini vongole and a broiled branzino (whole or fillet) served with a paprika aioli.

Piccolo Trattoria’s romantic setting is just the place to share an authentic-tasting holiday meal – dining out yet feeling right at home.

If You Go:

41 Cedar Street

914-674-8427

piccolany.com