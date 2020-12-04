Our Schools

Children of the Pandemic

11-year old Abigail (Abby) Kaye, the daughter of eleventh grade Class Dean Shelly Kaye, studies at home accompanied by her family’s dog. Because both of Abby’s parents are teaching in person this fall, she’s had to take on more responsibility making sure she and her brother Gavin are present for their online classes. Kaye said, “It’s been difficult for me to accept that I’m turning it over to an 11-year old to manage her own schedule. Under normal circumstances, I would never expect anything like that.”
December 4, 2020

Exploring the challenges and coping strategies of the world’s youngest learners

Logan Schiciano, TBN Producer
November 20, 2020

The initial thrill of learning from home that many young children experienced back in March has quickly faded into an endless stretch of fear, isolation and uncertainty. The pandemic is not only proving costly for their academic, social and emotional development, but has taxed parents and teachers, who have morphed from homeschool assistants, to scientists fielding questions about the virus, and psychologists attempting to calm their children in an age where peace of mind is seemingly nowhere to be found.

Tower Broadcast News Producer Logan Schiciano explores the challenges and coping strategies of the world’s youngest learners, their parents and teachers in a five-part special report. Click the “read more” button above to view.

Share the News!
print iconPrint
0 notes
23 views

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *