Food

Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

• Bookmarks: 4

Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
January 9, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will each have 5-week residencies at the renowned Blue Hill restaurant. Beginning next week, after lengthy staff discussions and much planning, Blue Hill and Stone Barns will begin “reimagining their own community,” according to Chef Barber, with this innovative dining series concept complemented by an educational program component.

“During each five-week residency,” he explained,” the chefs will collaborate with a team of Stone Barns and Blue Hill farmers, cooks, educators, and artisans to present a menu and limited seating dining experience that interprets and reimagines the farm – and the landscape of the Hudson Valley – though the lens of their own cuisine and personal history.”

In addition to these new menus and dining experiences, virtual education, conversations and cooking classes will be offered; even a resident chef to-go box created for home cooks can be ordered and picked up for at-home dining.

The four chefs who will be featured in this new residency programming celebrating the bounty of our Hudson Valley are: Shola Olunloyo, Omar Tate, John Ortiz and Victoria Blamey.

Starting in January, Chef Shola Olunloyo will be presenting West African cooking, focusing on Nigerian cuisine with its rich global ingredient base and highlighted by his commanding culinary techniques. He will be in the kitchen with Pastry Chef Bill Yosses who served as pastry chef during the Obama administration. Yosses will be creating pre-colonial Nigerian sweets to complement Chef Olunloyo’s menu.

Following Chef Olunloyo, Chef Omar Tate , Esquire Magazine’s Chef of the Year in 2020, will create his menu from a Black Northeastern migration perspective; Chef Johnny Ortiz, an indigenous Taos Pueblo chef will focus on the American Southwest’s culinary heritage reinterpreted through a Hudson Valley perspective; and Chef Victoria Blamey, formerly of the famed three-star Gotham Restaurant in New York City, will finish the chef residency season by exploring her Chilean roots.

Each diner will be able to enjoy a virtual conversation with the resident chef and kitchen team to learn more about the chef’s chosen ingredients, dish creation, heritage and culinary experiences.

For more information about this exciting new local dining opportunity and to make reservations, please visit the Stone Barns website at: stonebarnscenter.org.

To preserve proper safety protocols, there will be limited interaction with servers and ample distancing between tables.

 

 

If You Go:

Stone Barns Center

Bedford Road

Tarrytown (Pocantico Hills)

914-36-6200

stonebarnscenter.org

Shola Olunloyo: January 13th – February 6th
Omar Tate: February 17th – March 13th; (individual reservations available 2/3)
Johnny Ortiz: March 17th – April 10th; (individual reservations available 3/3)
Victoria Blamey: April 14th – May 8th; (individual reservations available 3/31)

 

Share the News!
COVID Cases Move Irvington Schools To Go Remote

COVID Cases Move Irvington Schools To Go Remote

January 9, 2021
Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington's high school and middle school--complicated by required quarantine for staff members--have led the...
Read More
Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

January 9, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will...
Read More
Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session

Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session

January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With public anxiety over the slow pace of vaccine delivery amidst the fast rise in infections, County...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Students Among Top Scholars Chosen in Regeneron Science Competition

Sleepy Hollow Students Among Top Scholars Chosen in Regeneron Science Competition

January 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Two Sleepy Hollow students were among 300 pupils chosen nationwide as top scholars in the Regeneron Science...
Read More
Vaccine Group 1-B Gets An Upgrade from Cuomo

Vaccine Group 1-B Gets An Upgrade from Cuomo

January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The painstakingly thought-through plan to vaccinate various categories of residents with one of the new COVID-19 formulas...
Read More
Congressman Mondaire Jones Joins In Call For Trump’s Impeachment

Congressman Mondaire Jones Joins In Call For Trump’s Impeachment

January 7, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Congressman Mondaire Jones (NY-17) has joined a chorus of elected officials in Washington D.C. calling for President...
Read More
COVID Update: Fighting Off “The Worst-Case Scenario”

COVID Update: Fighting Off “The Worst-Case Scenario”

January 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At the moment anyway, in the race between the virus and the vaccine, the virus is still...
Read More
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Mayors Denounce Hateful Messages Found in Villages

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Mayors Denounce Hateful Messages Found in Villages

January 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--    The Mayors of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are united in their forceful condemnation of the racism...
Read More
Our Neighbors: Kisook Suh–From Seoul to Tarrytown; Working at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Our Neighbors: Kisook Suh–From Seoul to Tarrytown; Working at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

January 7, 2021
By Linda Viertel---- It’s been an extraordinary journey for Tarrytown resident, Kisook Suh, one that brought her from her birthplace,...
Read More
COVID Update: Virus Vs. Vaccine. The Race is On

COVID Update: Virus Vs. Vaccine. The Race is On

January 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It was pretty much a given that, sooner or later, the super-contagious mutation of the coronavirus would...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
52 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *