Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

January 9, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will each have 5-week residencies at the renowned Blue Hill restaurant. Beginning next week, after lengthy staff discussions and much planning, Blue Hill and Stone Barns will begin “reimagining their own community,” according to Chef Barber, with this innovative dining series concept complemented by an educational program component.

“During each five-week residency,” he explained,” the chefs will collaborate with a team of Stone Barns and Blue Hill farmers, cooks, educators, and artisans to present a menu and limited seating dining experience that interprets and reimagines the farm – and the landscape of the Hudson Valley – though the lens of their own cuisine and personal history.”

In addition to these new menus and dining experiences, virtual education, conversations and cooking classes will be offered; even a resident chef to-go box created for home cooks can be ordered and picked up for at-home dining.

The four chefs who will be featured in this new residency programming celebrating the bounty of our Hudson Valley are: Shola Olunloyo, Omar Tate, John Ortiz and Victoria Blamey.

Starting in January, Chef Shola Olunloyo will be presenting West African cooking, focusing on Nigerian cuisine with its rich global ingredient base and highlighted by his commanding culinary techniques. He will be in the kitchen with Pastry Chef Bill Yosses who served as pastry chef during the Obama administration. Yosses will be creating pre-colonial Nigerian sweets to complement Chef Olunloyo’s menu.

Following Chef Olunloyo, Chef Omar Tate , Esquire Magazine’s Chef of the Year in 2020, will create his menu from a Black Northeastern migration perspective; Chef Johnny Ortiz, an indigenous Taos Pueblo chef will focus on the American Southwest’s culinary heritage reinterpreted through a Hudson Valley perspective; and Chef Victoria Blamey, formerly of the famed three-star Gotham Restaurant in New York City, will finish the chef residency season by exploring her Chilean roots.

Each diner will be able to enjoy a virtual conversation with the resident chef and kitchen team to learn more about the chef’s chosen ingredients, dish creation, heritage and culinary experiences.

For more information about this exciting new local dining opportunity and to make reservations, please visit the Stone Barns website at: stonebarnscenter.org.

To preserve proper safety protocols, there will be limited interaction with servers and ample distancing between tables.

If You Go:

Stone Barns Center

Bedford Road

Tarrytown (Pocantico Hills)

914-36-6200

stonebarnscenter.org

Shola Olunloyo: January 13th – February 6th

Omar Tate: February 17th – March 13th; (individual reservations available 2/3)

Johnny Ortiz: March 17th – April 10th; (individual reservations available 3/3)

Victoria Blamey: April 14th – May 8th; (individual reservations available 3/31)