Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

March 9, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in Dobbs Ferry after a teenager was seriously injured this week when he was struck by a livery cab driver.

On March 4 at about 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was crossing the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway at the Lawrence Street intersection from the west side when he was hit by a 69-year-old driver who reported to police he had the green light and the right-of-way.

A Dobbs Ferry police officer provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Residents of Greenburgh are urging town officials and the New York State Department of Transportation to conduct a thorough assessment of the area at Exit 16 and consider enhancing pedestrian crossing signage and add warning signs for drivers altering them off the crosswalk.

“This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need for improved pedestrian safety at this location,” the petition states. “While it’s heartening that the community has rallied around the young man and his family during this challenging period, to avert future accidents, it’s crucial that we take immediate steps to enhance pedestrian safety at this location and prevent future tragedies.”

The crosswalk is heavily used by individuals who work at or frequent the various businesses at Chauncey Square, including a movie theater, gym and hotel, while others cross the parkway to use the nearby South County Trailway.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said he has unsuccessfully lobbied for a bus stop inside Chauncey Square, having been told it’s not possible.

“Over the years, since Chauncey Square first opened up, I have observed a number of near misses –pedestrians crossing the Saw Mill River Parkway to get to the shopping center and movie theater,” Feiner stated. “Cars frequently speed on the parkway or try to go through red lights.”

Petitioners have also suggested a long-term solution to the dangerous situation: constructing a pedestrian bridge.