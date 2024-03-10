Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident Published 15 hours ago15h ago • Bookmarks: 15 • Comments: 1 Crosswalk at Lawrence Street where teenage boy was struck this week. March 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in Dobbs Ferry after a teenager was seriously injured this week when he was struck by a livery cab driver. On March 4 at about 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was crossing the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway at the Lawrence Street intersection from the west side when he was hit by a 69-year-old driver who reported to police he had the green light and the right-of-way. A Dobbs Ferry police officer provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed. Residents of Greenburgh are urging town officials and the New York State Department of Transportation to conduct a thorough assessment of the area at Exit 16 and consider enhancing pedestrian crossing signage and add warning signs for drivers altering them off the crosswalk. “This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need for improved pedestrian safety at this location,” the petition states. “While it’s heartening that the community has rallied around the young man and his family during this challenging period, to avert future accidents, it’s crucial that we take immediate steps to enhance pedestrian safety at this location and prevent future tragedies.” The crosswalk is heavily used by individuals who work at or frequent the various businesses at Chauncey Square, including a movie theater, gym and hotel, while others cross the parkway to use the nearby South County Trailway. Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said he has unsuccessfully lobbied for a bus stop inside Chauncey Square, having been told it’s not possible. “Over the years, since Chauncey Square first opened up, I have observed a number of near misses –pedestrians crossing the Saw Mill River Parkway to get to the shopping center and movie theater,” Feiner stated. “Cars frequently speed on the parkway or try to go through red lights.” Petitioners have also suggested a long-term solution to the dangerous situation: constructing a pedestrian bridge. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsIrvington News A Birdseye View of the State of the Union March 10, 2024 Kate Farley, 35, who happens to be the wife of Westchester County Legislator and Irvington native David Imamura, got a... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident March 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsSchool News Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland March 9, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- The contraption parked in the school hallway resembled a lawn mower equipped with a jumble of... Read More Community News Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns March 8, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- The January announcement of the closure of three local Westchester newspapers, including the Rivertowns Enterprise, has sparked... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH March 7, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage March 6, 2024 We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:... Read More Irvington News Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist March 6, 2024 Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens March 6, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the... Read More Irvington News Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department March 4, 2024 Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Metamorphs March 4, 2024 METAMORPHS: Nymph, nymphet, nympho By Krista Madsen– MONSTER MASH “Monster” is a wide net for anything you find monstrous—ghosts, freaks, zombies, big bugs, everyone from... Read More 15 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint