Tarrytown News
Changes Planned at Dangerous Intersection in Tarrytown

Intersection at McKeel Ave. and Broadway where emergency upgrades are planned.
May 23, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A dangerous intersection in Tarrytown where an 82-year-old resident was killed last November is slated to receive some safety upgrades in the near future.

At its May 20 meeting, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees passed a resolution supporting the New York State Department of Transportation’s plans for an “emergency project timeline” to improve the intersection at McKeel Avenue and Broadway (Route 9), outside Snap Fitness, with curb extensions.

The work is expected to provide better visibility and shorter crossing distances for pedestrians and prevent vehicles from passing on the right.

The board also “strongly encouraged” the DOT to consider additional components to reduce the risk of injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Several residents at the meeting and on Zoom applauded the board’s efforts, reiterating the longstanding safety risks at the intersection.

On Nov. 27, 2023, Nelida Distante of West Elizabeth Street in Tarrytown was crossing in the intersection about 5:30 p.m. when she was killed in an incident that involved two vehicles, one of which hit her. No charges were filed following an investigation by the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.

In Aug. 2022, another resident of Tarrytown, Anthony Napoli, 71, was fatally struck by a pickup truck as he crossed McKeel Avenue between Broadway and the Croton Aqueduct.

Changes Planned at Dangerous Intersection in Tarrytown

bookmark icon