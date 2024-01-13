Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News
Sleepy Hollow News

Champion Horsemen Performing Among Best in School History

January 13, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

Brian Tompkins, in his 49th season as wrestling coach, paid his current Sleepy Hollow team a massive compliment.

When Tompkins was asked where this tenacious squad might rank among those he has coached for almost five decades, he responded, “I’ve had some incredibly strong teams. I don’t know if they’d be the best I’ve had. But they’re certainly in the top three, for sure.”

Despite having a large number of underclassmen playing prominent roles, the Horsemen already boast one huge accomplishment. They swept Croton-Harmon, Hastings, Nanuet and defending champion Pearl River to earn the title as Section 1 Division II dual meet champions.

And the best may be yet to come as this fresh-faced group gains invaluable experience and grows accustomed to the big stage. Tompkins understands all that can go wrong, but he cannot conceal his excitement as he discusses the team’s vast potential.

“This could be something really special,” he said. “That’s yet to be seen. Time will tell. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

It already has been. Some of the Sleepy Hollow wrestlers have developed their skills together since the third or fourth grade. Their dedication knows no off-season.

“To be competitive and good at a high level, the amount of time and effort and work you have to put in is absolutely incredible,” Tompkins said. “They just love the sport so much.”

Peter Cibarelli, a senior co-captain, along with Tiernan Fahy, is quick to point to the coaching of Tompkins and his heavily involved sons, Connor and Ryan. “Tompkins is the best – all of them,” Cibarelli said.

Dave Occhipinti, the modified coach and a former sectional champion, has done a super job of keeping the young talent flowing. He also is considered invaluable in his work with the varsity.

“They put you through hell, but the result shows in winning,” said Cibarelli, who is returning from an elbow injury at 145 pounds.

The Horsemen displayed strength at numerous weight classes when they topped all Westchester schools in placing second at the Murphy-Guccione Shoreline Classic in New Rochelle. Eighth graders Dorian Hidalgo and Kelvin Jiminez alternate between 101 and 109 pounds. Jiminez certainly has the bloodlines for success. His father was a state champion. Freshman Paul Ulacco, in only his first season, shows ability at 113.

Fahy (119) looks to be well on his way to a third consecutive 20-win season. Other standouts are freshman Silas Corvetto (131), junior Brandon Arevalo (138), junior Thomas Hudson (145), star freshman Rafael Rodriguez (145 or 152) and sophomore Miles Sheridan (160 or 170).

There is no telling how good heavyweight T.J. Kellas, a 5-10, 215-pound eighth-grader can become. He already is a force in the section, a precocious talent who brings ferocity to the mat at such a young age. Tompkins marvels at him.

“He’s a pudgy kid. He got his braces off. He just turned 14 and he’s beating the heck out of 18- and 19-year-old seniors who look like grown men and he’s just handling them,” the coach said. “He’s just been crushing people.”

Senior C.J. Evans, in his first season, has been a huge addition, literally and figuratively, as a super heavyweight.

The Horsemen enjoy a tremendous team chemistry despite a roster that features such a wide range in ages. “This team pushes each other every day in practice,” Fahy said. “It’s special to be part of this team.”

The young talent impresses him every day. “They have all the skills in the world,” he said. “They are far ahead of their grade level.”

Fueled by underclassmen, Cibarelli envisions the team growing ever stronger over the next few seasons. “They are going to grow a bigger family than what we are right now,” he said, still breathing heavily from a strenuous conditioning regimen.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

bookmark icon