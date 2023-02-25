Challenging Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray is a Tall Order

February 25, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Since he split from the local Democrats in 2015, forming his own “Unite Sleepy Hollow” party, Mayor Ken Wray has not had a serious challenge for the job. That year, he bested Trustee Karin Wompa by more than two-to-one. His 2019 margin over write-in candidate and biking activist Dan Convissor was even wider.

Now running for his eighth term as Sleepy Hollow’s mayor, Wray is facing another opponent: automotive consulting executive and village volunteer fireman Martin Rutyna (pronounced “Rut-na”), 45, a Sleepy Hollow resident since 2017.

A systems expert with degrees in engineering and computer science, Rutyna takes a granular, by-the-numbers look at the way the village has been run. He sees a community that has great prospects but could be better managed. He likens it to a house—”You build it; you paint it; ten years later you don’t notice that the paint is chipping because you’re so used to it,” he explains. “It’s time to reinvigorate. It’s time for a change.”

Rutyna is focused on how Sleepy Hollow’s finances are managed—in particular the level of debt the village is taking on to pay for ambitious redevelopment, including Sleepy Hollow Commons, the elaborate park and recreation facility planned for the East Parcel of the former GM plant. “Sleepy Hollow has more bonded debt than Tarrytown,” he claims. The Commons will be “a great thing for the community,” he concedes, but the 2018 Comprehensive Plan estimated that it would cost $50 million. “Has anyone done the math?” he asks. “In 15 years, unless our budget doesn’t change in size, over 20% will be for debt servicing. Do we have the economic development to support that?”

At the moment, Rutyna is a one-man political party that he is calling TAG, for Transparent Accountable Government. If he were in charge, he would work to recruit more people from the community to create and execute policy—something he believes the Wray administration has failed to do. He worries that too much village businesses conducted in executive sessions with insufficient public debate. “Last year, I looked to see how many ‘no’ votes there were on the board,” he says. “I found one.”

The Hudson Independent has not verified these numbers, but Mayor Wray and the three trustees running with him (see accompanying story) will have plenty of opportunity to respond in the remaining four weeks before the March 21 election.

Rutyna’s decision to run for mayor, having never held or run for an elected position before, is based on his observations of how government works on the ground level and on conversations with fellow fire fighters, whom he joined shortly after moving to Seepy Hollow, along with police officers and members of the Department of Public Works (DPW). He found himself asking questions, such as why the DPW was short-staffed, why zoning laws were being changed. how the LDC (Land Development Corporation that manages the East Parcel project among others) made its decisions, and what plans the village had to handle parking and traffic when Edge-on-Hudson is fully occupied.

Rutyna schooled himself by attending meetings and interviewing former village trustees, planning board and zoning board members. He considered launching his political career by running for one of the three trustee slots that are also on the ballot in March. When he did the math, however, he realized that he would be up against a phalanx of Unite Sleepy Hollow incumbents running with Wray (see accompanying story). So he decided (paraphrasing Ralph Waldo Emerson) to “strike at the king” and run against Wray for mayor.

While his political “base” is in Sleepy Hollow’s fire department as well as with the village’s municipal employees, many of whom lean to the political right, Rutyna himself is a life-long Democrat, the son of a schoolteacher and a social worker from rural northern Michigan. The joke among his fellow firefighters in Columbia Hose Company #3, where he is a Captain, is that he is “the blue canary in a red coal mine.” That didn’t stop his fellow firefighters from electing him as the next Chief (a position he will decline if elected Mayor). A village like Sleepy Hollow, he believes, is not a place for partisan politics.

As Executive Director of his consulting firm, Shift Digital, Rutyna is “blessed enough to be able to afford to fund my own campaign.” He will spend his money on flyers and yard signs (“Martin for Mayor”) and lean heavily on his professional computer skills to get the word out on YouTube, Instagram and Google. “They’re easy to target, highly relevant and very, very cost effective,” he says. “And I know how to do them very well.”

At 6’5” and still up for the occasional pick-up basketball game, Rutyna stands out in a crowd. He will have to between now and Mach 21. He is hoping Mayor Wray will agree to debate him more often than one already scheduled on March 13 in Philipse Manor and another tentatively scheduled for Kendal-on-Hudson.