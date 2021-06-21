Celebrate Pride in Irvington on Sunday, June 27 at Noon

In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The...Read More
June 21, 2021
Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021
June 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what...Read More
Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition
June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an...Read More
On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)
June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ...Read More
Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist
June 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— When it was announced a year ago this month that there would be a celebration of Juneteenth...Read More
Hooray For The Herd!
June 15, 2021
It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical,...Read More
Westchester and NY State Reach A COVID Milestone In Mid-June
June 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— We can all feel it and see it around us, but it is still gratifying to read...Read More
Irvington Student Wins International Film Award
June 12, 2021
By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The...Read More
June 2021 TEAC News
June 12, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...Read More
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst
June 11, 2021
By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its...Read More