Celebrate Mother’s Day in a Rivertown Restaurant

May 7, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

With newfound freedoms, thanks to more residents being vaccinated, outdoor dining in warmer weather and expanded indoor dining numbers allowed, it’s time to celebrate mom in a big way this weekend. Chances are she has been cooking non-stop for the family for well over a year and deserves a special thank you. Treating her to a lunch, brunch or dinner could be the best way to say, “Thank you, we love you and appreciate all you have done for us during this trying year.” Hudson River village restaurants and caterers are acknowledging how extraordinary our mothers are with multiple specials, featured drinks and dishes.

Here are a few that will make your moms feel pampered, give her some respite from the kitchen and let her know you care. There are many other culinary opportunities in our rivertowns to choose from as well; it would be a lovely gesture to dine out on mom’s behalf and a way to support our local eateries – a double gift. (Please check websites or call for exact opening and closing times this holiday weekend.)

Tarry Tavern

Tarrytown’s atmospheric and popular eatery, a “new American tavern” serving farm to table offerings, provides a cozy, homey feel indoors and a lively sidewalk setting outdoors. For Mother’s Day, Henry Cabral will be featuring a rack of lamb, cooked to order with purple asparagus and potato Lyonnaise. For brunch, his Mother’s Day special will be smoked salmon and leek quiche accompanied by sweet potato pancakes.

27 Main Street

914-631-7227

tarrytavern.com

Sam’s Italian Restaurant

“A neighborhood go-to for Italian family classics,” and a 60 year-old Dobbs Ferry treasure, will be offering a variety of Mother’s Day specials that will make everyone in the family dine happily, whatever their choice: lobster carbonara, Burrata and vine-ripened tomatoes, strozzapreti pasta with broccoli rabe, sausage and goat cheese, soft shell crabs – any style, veal ossobuco over rice, striped bass- any style, pollo Fiorentina, prosciutto and melon salad. Enjoy!

128 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry

914-963-2008

samsdf.com

The Rare Bit

This Rivertown gastropub offers Mother’s Day specials both in-house and to go. Chef Evan’s rabbit pie; prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, and seasonal vegetables; and smoked salmon platter are just a few of the options available for curbside pickup. Orders must be made 48 hours in advance and all dishes feed 4-6 people, making Mother’s Day meals a breeze. A few in-house specials accompany The Rare Bit’s brunch menu, which is also available bottomless for $25. Spring quiche, vegan blueberry pancakes, and prime rib can be enjoyed on the outdoor patio or in Rare Bit’s charming pub-style dining room.

23 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry

914-693-8008

Hours: 12:00 to 5:30 PM

For reservations: therarebitdf.com

Suzanne’s Table

Irvington’s premier catering venue may be just the answer for those who wish to treat mom for lunch, brunch or dinner in her own home. Setting the table for her, serving her drinks, and lovingly prepared home-style cooking prepared by Suzanne Hart may be another fun way to make mom or grandma feel like a queen. Suzanne is selling pretty Caspari cocktail napkins, candles and summery mock tails: blood orange, cranberry cosmo, cucumber melon, and blackberry hibiscus. Any of these would make tasty treats for your mom. She is also offering her famous banana bread, quiches and salmon or crab cakes as well as her everyday options to preorder for Saturday pick up. Suzanne is a talented cook, as many already know, so hurry and order today!

75 Main Street, Irvington

914-231-9055

suzanne’stable.com

Order:doordash.com

