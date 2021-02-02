Celebrate Brazilian Carnaval with Mark Morganelli & The Jazz Forum All-Stars!

February 2, 2021

We are happy to offer you the next best thing to being in Rio – enjoying a Premium Livestream from the Jazz Forum to celebrate Brazilian Jazz & Carnaval! Join Mark Morganelli & The Jazz Forum All-Stars Sat, Feb 20 (8-9:30pm, $15) for an exciting program of sambas, bossa novas and Carnaval favorites, complete with instrumentals, vocals and dancing by Natalie De Ferrari, Miss Brazil America!

Featuring:

Mark Morganelli, Flugelhorn, Percussion

Eddie Monteiro, Midi Accordion, Vocals

Nilson Matta, Bass, Percussion

Nanny Assis, Drums, Percussion, Guitar, Vocals

Valtinho Anastacio, Percussion, Vocals

Natalie De Ferrari, Miss Brazil America, Dancer