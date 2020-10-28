CD-17: Here’s Mondaire, and Here’s the Rest of the Field

October 28, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

For those who have not voted yet, the race to replace Nita Lowey as Representative for the 17thCongressional District includes more than just Democrat Mondaire Jones—the assumed favorite in a Democrat-dominated district and the recipient of the most news coverage. That’s largely because he all but lapped the rest of an eight-candidate field in the June 23rd party primary.

Jones is easy to categorize. The favorite of local progressives, he endorses virtually all the policies associated with the left wing of the party: Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, police reform, a $15 minimum wage, student debt forgiveness, paid parental leave and universal childcare. Gay, Black and articulate, with degrees from Stanford and Harvard Law, and a child of a single working mom who lived in Section Eight housing, he epitomizes the best of affirmative action in a meritocratic society. If elected (and few are betting against him), he will be welcomed warmly by Congressional Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Ortiz (AOC) and her three Congressional female supporters.

BUT, there are four other candidates on the ballot, offering a diverse if uneven array of policy positions.

Maureen McCardle Schulman is the Republican candidate. A retired New York City firefighter who was there on 9/11, she is pro-life and a staunch supporter of traditional family values. While her campaign states that her goal is to “bring America together,” she is a down-the-line supporter of President Donald Trump and his policies. In largely suburban Westchester, she has echoed his charge that the Democrats are destroying the suburbs with their push towards subsidized housing. She calls Black Lives Matter a Marxist organization, and she has enthusiastically participated in local Back the Blue rallies on both sides of the Hudson.

Yehudis Gottesfeld, at 24 the youngest candidate in this race—and maybe in the country. She lost to Schulman in the GOP primary but is endorsed by the Conservative Party. She has a degree in Chemical Engineering with a concentration in nuclear engineering and public policy/ international affairs from the City College of New York and a master’s in Earth and Environmental Engineering from Columbia University. A chemical engineer with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, she was a researcher/scientist for environmental engineering and recycling industrial wastes, as well as a direct-support professional for developmentally disabled adults and children. If elected, she promises to counter the policies espoused by AOC, reduce red tape and use tax incentives to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.. Her solution to the healthcare crisis is to allow polices to be sold across state lines and thereby increase competition.

Josh Eisen is another former Republican contender who dropped out of that primary after stories surfaced that he was sanctioned by judges in New York in 2014 and 2017 for harassing family members of his legal opponents in business disputes, according to the New York Post. He re-entered the race on the “Education.Community.Law” line on the ballot. His platform hardly looks like one belonging to a Republican anyway. On healthcare, he proposes tax credits for individuals willing to maintain quantifiable health standards (kind of like those “safe driver” insurance breaks). He proposes legislation to incentivize labor unions to open up to freelancers and gig workers. He favors background checks for gun buyers and a path to citizenship for immigrants that gives preference to STEM applicants. And he would require schools to teach civics, including the Constitution.

Michael Parietti has run for office seven times in Rockland County and lost them all. He got into politics with a goal of breaking the monopoly held by the Hasidic community on local government and the school system in Ramapo. Many of his runs were aimed at establishing a ward system that would prevent the Hasidic block from controlling the town council. A West Point graduate and former high school wrestling champion, he would withhold government funding from both public and private schools that don’t teach civics. He believes the Supreme Court decision on Citizens United should be overturned in order to get special interests out of campaign finance. He wants to plug the holes in the Affordable Care Act rather than create a single payer system. Describing himself as “open-minded, moderate and independent,” he is running on Row H under the Serve America Party, an outgrowth of the Preserve Movement that continues to resist Hasidic dominance in Rockland.

How any one of these four could find a “path to victory” is hard for local political observers to imagine. Schulman is likely to get whatever votes Donald Trump does, minus some scraps Gottesfeld and Eisen manage to take from her tally. Ironically, Mike Parietti, the only self-defined moderate, stands to gain the most from middle-of-the-road voters who find Mondaire too far to the left and Schulman too tied to Trump—that is if people can find Row H down at the bottom of the ballot.