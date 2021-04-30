Catherine Dietz, 97

April 30, 2021

Catherine I. Dietz, a former longtime Tarrytown resident, died April 26 at her home in Milford, NH. She was 97.

She was born in Valhalla on March 24, 1924, to Charles and Roselean (Bray) Meissner. She graduated from Irvington High School, Class of 1946, and made her home in Tarrytown for more than 60 years.

Advertisement

She had been employed by Eastern Aircraft and earned the Navy E as a Rosie the Riveter and had also worked for U.S. Gypsum Corporation for many years.

She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church in Milford for several years and while living in New York, she was a member of Church of the Transfiguration.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard J. Dietz, who died in 2009.

Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine A. and Frank Lifrieri of Naugatuck, CT, and Margaret R. Mahony Regan and Richard Regan of Milford, with whom she made her home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas A. and Sheri Dietz of Mahopac, NY, and Michael C. and Toni Dietz of Putnam Valley, NY; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Share the News!







